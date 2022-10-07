DRINKS REVIEW: New Naked Life espresso martini just the shot for Oct-sober

Just in time for Oct-sober, Naked Life has added some more "cocktails" to their range. A mojito, a rose sangria spritz and a cosmo the Sex and the City girls would even enjoy. There's also an espresso martini, the coffee-based cocktail that is one of Australia's favourites; you can even get it on tap at some venues. This one is made with 100 per cent roasted Arabica beans, cold brewed to deliver a smooth, rich espresso with gentle hints of chocolate, vanilla and caramel. But it's more than a can of cold-pressed coffee, there is the hint of that kick the vodka and Kahlua bring in the real thing. I'm yet to have a bad Naked Life drink and this one is a great addition to the range.
OK, I'll admit it. When I first picked up a can of BentSpoke's JAIPA it initially had me Googling "JAIPA", thinking it was some brand new IPA style. Did JA stand for "Japanese" or even "Jamaican?" It turns out JAIPA simply stands for "Just Another IPA." Hop heads know the craft beer market is saturated with IPAs. Every week there are seemingly new hops being introduced, taking our taste buds on fantastical tropical journeys. JAIPA was first brewed by BentSpoke for the Gabs Festival in May and has become a favourite at their Braddon brewpub. Using Idaho 7, HBC 586, Talus and HBC 63 hops, JAIPA produces strong pineapple, citrus and paw paw flavours and less bitterness than its 6.8 percentage would suggest. JAIPA is nothing too exceptional or revolutionary, but it doesn't try to be. It's about nailing the basics to guarantee its place as a reliable IPA all-rounder.
HUSBAND and wife and fellow Charles Sturt University bachelor of wine science graduates Susan Frazier and Adam Bell took a shine to the Portuguese touriga nacional variety during a visit to Portugal. On their return to the Hunter in 2008, the couple grafted touriga nacional cuttings onto some shiraz vines in their 7.5-hectare Whispering Brook vineyard at Broke. The vines produced their first wine in 2011 and following vintages have yielded a haul of show trophies and gold medals. This Whispering Brook 2019 Single Vineyard Touriga Nacional recently won the best open vintage other red varieties trophy at the 2022 Hunter Boutique Wine Show at Maitland. With 13.5% alcohol, it is bright purple and cassis-scented. The front palate displays vibrant mulberry flavour, the middle palate Morello cherry, dried cranberry, spice and cedary oak and the finish brings forth spearminty tannins. It would go handsomely with Mongolian lamb and cellar eight years.
SUSAN Frazier, who grew up in the country and worked at Unilever as an industrial chemist and then into corporate finance, and Adam Bell, a lawyer, live in Sydney but spend lots of time at Whispering Brook. As well as their touriga nacional they have other plantings of Portuguese varieties, the arinto white and the red sousao, tinto cao and tinto roriz (called tempranillo in Spain). There also are the more familiar shiraz, chardonnay, merlot and semillon vines - the latter producing this Whispering Brook 2021 Limited Release Semillon, which won the best 2021 semillon trophy in the Maitland boutique judging. With the 2019 touriga nacional, it is at whisperingbrook.com and the Broke cellar door. The semillon is green-tinted straw and has jasmine scents and zingy lemony front-palate flavour. Tangelo, lime zest, flint and nascent honey and toast feature on the middle palate and steely acid refreshes at the finish. It will go well with crab soufflé and cellar seven years.
