DRINKS REVIEW: New Naked Life espresso martini just the shot for Oct-sober

OK, I'll admit it. When I first picked up a can of BentSpoke's JAIPA it initially had me Googling "JAIPA", thinking it was some brand new IPA style. Did JA stand for "Japanese" or even "Jamaican?" It turns out JAIPA simply stands for "Just Another IPA." Hop heads know the craft beer market is saturated with IPAs. Every week there are seemingly new hops being introduced, taking our taste buds on fantastical tropical journeys. JAIPA was first brewed by BentSpoke for the Gabs Festival in May and has become a favourite at their Braddon brewpub. Using Idaho 7, HBC 586, Talus and HBC 63 hops, JAIPA produces strong pineapple, citrus and paw paw flavours and less bitterness than its 6.8 percentage would suggest. JAIPA is nothing too exceptional or revolutionary, but it doesn't try to be. It's about nailing the basics to guarantee its place as a reliable IPA all-rounder.