DRINKS REVIEW: Non-alcoholic espresso martini, Naked Life; Keep It Simple JAIPA, BentSpoke Brewing; Whispering Brook 2019 Single Vineyard Touriga Nacional; Whispering Brook 2021 Single ineyard Limited Release Semillon

October 7 2022 - 10:00pm
DRINKS REVIEW: New Naked Life espresso martini just the shot for Oct-sober

FREE ESPRESSO

Non-alcoholic espresso martini

Naked Life

$15 (4x200ml)

Reviewed by Karen Hardy

Just in time for Oct-sober, Naked Life has added some more "cocktails" to their range. A mojito, a rose sangria spritz and a cosmo the Sex and the City girls would even enjoy. There's also an espresso martini, the coffee-based cocktail that is one of Australia's favourites; you can even get it on tap at some venues. This one is made with 100 per cent roasted Arabica beans, cold brewed to deliver a smooth, rich espresso with gentle hints of chocolate, vanilla and caramel. But it's more than a can of cold-pressed coffee, there is the hint of that kick the vodka and Kahlua bring in the real thing. I'm yet to have a bad Naked Life drink and this one is a great addition to the range.

