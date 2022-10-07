Following on from footy finals, several COVID-ravaged seasons and a lot of rain - Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition once again takes centre stage.
There's been plenty of player movement between the 12 clubs and quite a few new arrivals with the 2022-23 campaign getting underway this weekend.
Who are the movers and shakers, who has gone where and who will lift the trophy at the end of summer?
WESTS
Captain: James King
Last Premiership: 20-21
Last Season: Minor Premiers (lost SF)
Ins: Cooper Lennox (Wallsend), Robert Lankester (England).
Outs: Tom Allen (retired).
Bottom Line: Major premiers twice during last five seasons and the Rosellas have kept bulk of squad together for another title tilt.
Prediction: First
STOCKTON
Captain: Nick Foster
Last Premiership: 21-22
Last Season: Second (Major Premiers)
Ins: Nathan Hudson (University), Logan Weston (Manly), Dylan Robertson (Central Coast), Daniel Adelt (Port Macquarie).
Outs: Brendon Charlton (Toronto), Jared Humphreys (Sydney).
Bottom Line: Seagulls broke through for their first crown since 2004-05 and will be there or thereabouts once again this summer.
Prediction: Second
MEREWETHER
Captain: Josh Geary
Last Premiership: 15-16
Last Season: Third
Ins: Jacob Maher (Cardiff-Boolaroo).
Outs: Nil.
Bottom Line: Has been a little while between drinks for the Lions. Will Michael Hogan return to Townson after his county swansong?
Prediction: Third
CHARLESTOWN
Captain: Daniel Arms
Last Premiership: 05-06
Last Season: Sixth
Ins: Dan Bailey (Belmont), Jed Dickson (returning).
Outs: Isaac Wallace, Jake Richardson (not playing).
Bottom Line: T20 champions and Tom Locker Cup finalists, the Magpies will be keen to push for higher honours in the longer format.
Prediction: Fourth
HAMILTON-WICKHAM
Captain: Ben Balcomb
Last Premiership: 16-17
Last Season: Fourth (lost GF)
Ins: Joe Hart (University).
Outs: Sam Webber (retired), Jack Hartigan (Sydney), Abe Gibson (relocated).
Bottom Line: The departure of premier all-rounder Webber hurts, but Hamwicks will be out to avenge last season's GF loss.
Prediction: Fifth
CITY
Captain: Ben Patterson
Last Premiership: 75-76
Last Season: Seventh
Ins: Patterson (Sydney), Oli Carter, Toby Flynn, Ollie Jarvis (England).
Outs: Aidan Cahill (South Australia - contract), Angus McTaggart, MItch Nesbitt (Sydney).
Bottom Line: Patterson, Carter, Flynn and Jarvis are all major ins for Sabres, but Cahill, McTaggart and Nesbitt are also major outs.
Prediction: Sixth
WARATAH-MAYFIELD
Captain: Josh Claridge
Last Premiership: 96-97
Last Season: Eighth
Ins: Luke Blackaby (Sydney), Charlie Williams (England), Matt Onslow (returning), Jay Boyd (Maitland).
Outs: Kayne Bradley (C&S), Nikethan Radhakrishnan (Tasmania).
Bottom Line: Blackaby provides a boost for Waratahs as they look to try and crack the top four for first time in recent memory.
Prediction: Seventh
WALLSEND
Captain: Jake Montgomery
Last Premiership: 06-07
Last Season: Tenth
Ins: Cal Gabriel, Lachlan Page, Talon Geer (Maitland).
Outs: Cooper Lennox (Wests), Ryan Brooks (Sydney).
Bottom Line: A more available Nathan Price makes difference for Tigers. Arrival of Gabriel and younger Page adds depth.
Prediction: Eighth
UNIVERSITY
Captain: Josh Bennett
Last Premiership: 10-11
Last Season: Fifth
Ins: Varunesh Sharma (India), Simon Norvill (Tamworth), Harry Scowen (Maitland).
Outs: Mitch Lole (Sydney), Nathan Hudson (Stockton), Joe Hart (Hamwicks), Matt Gawthrop (not playing).
Bottom Line: Sea Dragons will look to Sharma and Andrew Harriott for runs, Bennett and Tom O'Neill the main threats with new ball.
Prediction: Ninth
TORONTO
Captain: Corey Brown
Last Premiership: 18-19
Last Season: Twelfth
Ins: Brendon Charlton (Stockton), Josh Westwood (returning), JP Varoxis (Wallsend), Jayden O'Connor (Cessnock).
Outs: Nil
Bottom Line: The returns of all-rounder Charlton and batsman Westwood bolster the Kookaburras, who otherwise stay largely intact.
Prediction: Tenth
CARDIFF-BOOLAROO
Captain: Jay Sneddon
Last Premiership: 09-10
Last Season: Ninth
Ins: Matt Willett (return), Joseph Merlino (Central Coast), Josh Cust (Univeristy).
Outs: Jacob Maher (Merewether), Aiden Creer, Bailey Creer (Sydney), Robert Howe (retired).
Bottom Line: Willett's comeback from injury welcomed and Mark Littlewood now coaching, but CBs remain down a bit on depth.
Prediction: Eleventh
BELMONT
Captain: Luke Muddle
Last Premiership: 08-09
Last Season: Eleventh
Ins: Tony Bristow (Charlestown).
Outs: Dan Bailey (Chalrestown), Damian Carroll (not playing).
Bottom Line: Could be another tough campaign for the boys at Cahill Oval, younger pair Joey Gillard and Riley Urquhart are key.
Prediction: Twelfth
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.