Newcastle cricket champions Stockton sanctioned after last season's grand final win

REIGNING Newcastle District Cricket Association premiers Stockton have been banned from hosting play-off games for three years in the aftermath of their grand final victory against Hamilton-Wickham last season.
The Seagulls won their first premiership since 2004-05 after a rain-affected decider, scoring 150 in their first innings and dismissing Hamwicks for 82 in reply.
The home team were 1-0 in their second innings, with 73.3 overs potentially remaining, but any hopes of an outright result were cruelled by the weather.
Hamwicks subsequently lodged a complaint with NDCA management, in particular raising concerns about the covering of the pitch after the first day's play.
The Pumas were furious that on the Saturday night, the pitch was covered by a small tarpaulin, not the larger one that had been used in the lead-up to the match.
Water leaked onto the pitch, which delayed play from resuming until late on Sunday afternoon.
Hamwicks' complaint prompted an NDCA investigation, which, six months later, has resulted in an unprecedented sanction.
In addition to the dispute over the covers, the Newcastle Herald is aware of allegations of "disrespectful" behaviour by spectators, as well as inappropriate comments exchanged between rival players on social media.
It is also understood there had been concerns raised the previous season about a lower-grade final hosted by Stockton.
The NDCA review made a number of recommendations, including asking umpires to inspect pitch covers during finals matches.
But the most notable outcome was the imposition of a "moratorium" of at least three years before Stockton would again be considered as a venue for finals matches.
Stockton have accepted the sanction.
NDCA chairman Paul Marjoribanks said he was unable to comment when contacted by the Herald on Thursday.
Stockton secretary Paul Robertson said the club was "obviously disappointed about what transpired" but added: "We just want to move on, to be honest."
He denied the episode had tarnished the club's premiership success.
"Not at all," Robertson said.
"In the NDCA ruling, there was certainly no indication of a breach of any rules, or anything that required any intervention of the judiciary committee or the like.
"Some may see it as unfortunate, but it certainly doesn't take away from the cricket that was played and the efforts of our team.
"We weren't found to have breached any rules, and there are certainly rules in the handbook referring to covers, and there was certainly no indication that there was any breach or anything untoward."
Robertson said Stockton would learn from the episode. "We obviously want to be better," he said.
He added: "The sanctions that were applied were more regarding the atmosphere at the ground, and we'll continue to argue that is somewhat out of our control."
Robertson said that, as a club, the Seagulls were in their healthiest shape since the mid-1990s. "We've come too far to let something like this distract us," he said.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.