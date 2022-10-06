Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle cricket champions Stockton sanctioned after last season's grand final win

By Robert Dillon
October 6 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stockton's 2021-22 grand final-winning team. Picture by Peter Lorimer

REIGNING Newcastle District Cricket Association premiers Stockton have been banned from hosting play-off games for three years in the aftermath of their grand final victory against Hamilton-Wickham last season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.