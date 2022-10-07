I can speak from my father's experience. He lived in Union Lane with his mum in reasonably priced accommodation. Most East Enders wouldn't know where that is. A much simpler life in those days. You worked hard, you could still get ahead. If you couldn't afford something, you did without. Over time, with falling member numbers in bowlos, clubs had to reinvent themselves with live music and the like. It is a little absurd, and this is just my opinion, that in one generation we have turned ourselves into a bunch of whingers (small pockets but still heard loud and clear by the powers that be). Sunday arvo from 2 to 6 at Adamstown bowlo is not an impairment on anyone's lifestyle. Pretty soon they will be complaining about noise from weddings, funerals and soccer matches in the area.

