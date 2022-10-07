Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Saturday, October 8, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
October 7 2022 - 5:30pm
Hunter teachers marching in Newcastle as part of industrial action in June. Picture by Simone De Peak

AT present the NSW state government is examining cheap ways of lifting educational standards. One suggestion is to pay one in 10 teachers more based on their performance. There is also a suggestion that 'super-grads' should be paid more if they choose teaching as a career.

