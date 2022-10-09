WITH the proposed amalgamation between Newcastle Permanent and Greater Bank ('Greater Perm won't do an NIB', Newcastle Herald, 23/9; Editorial 28/9), my concerns of this bureaucratic proposal are that jobs, branches and services will definitely go.
Nelson Bay CBD has already seen the closure of both these offices and I feel that half the remaining offices within NSW will close after the mandatory two-year transitional grace period (earlier it was three-year non-forced redundancies or branch closures).
I asked questions about the proposal, leaving my contacts and was inundated with so-called information trying to convince me that the amalgamation is a good thing.
As history has shown, amalgamations cost jobs and we are now informed that more than 75 per cent of 600,000 members of both institutions are required for a successful yes vote. Is it 75 per cent of those who bother to vote? I think what will happen is a cleverly-worded question that will sway those members/voters who bother to respond. Be aware when voting online to check the letters and numerals to log on. I recommend to members, vote 'no' to save branches, services and local jobs. Both boards will also be halved with nice redundancy pay-outs.
SHOULD Newcastle council provide a peaceful environment for ratepayers? While Supercars is about to run another five years in Newcastle, I find it strange why a class action case hasn't been taken against Newcastle council for disturbing the peace.
I understand it's a council responsibility to provide a safe and peaceful environment for taxpayers living in residential areas and the reason councils have light and heavy industrial areas for more noisy activity. It's obvious lawyers and barristers do not live at the top end of town affected by noise from Supercars. I imagine if the racetrack was to go past many of their offices, opposite the old court house, it would be a different story. I reckon responsibility to ratepayers should come before turning their street into a racetrack.
WE have some of the best beaches in the world; on a sunny day it's usually filled by people enjoying the sun, surf and sand. Cars parked from visitors near and far to enjoy lunch at local businesses or visiting family and friends, walking the dog or exercising. People with wheelchairs, bike riders and skaters enjoying Bathers Way, Nobbys Lighthouse and the breakwall. We spend a tonne of money to bring tourists to enjoy it all year around. But instead, the City of Newcastle gives money and complete control to a company that runs an event that does not need to be near the beach or any of our amazing natural tourist attractions.
How many of you have had a holiday in Bathurst out of race season? Who is the target audience? Race fans that will only come for the race and spend money at the track that goes to Supercars. At what cost? They block ratepayers from accessing their homes and businesses from their customers and make it difficult for families, beachgoers and surf clubs to access for nine weeks. Then anyone who speaks out is classed as a whinger. If Disney on Ice closed the Knights ground for eight weeks I'm sure we would see some whinging then. I am not from the East End, but they are part of the Newcastle community. Stop fuelling the fire by saying it is only a small group of residents who are against the race. Show some respect for our communities.
THERE are three big stupidities which hang over Newcastle like a cloud of ordure. The first is tearing up the rail line and replacing it with overseas-built trolleys, a lose-lose for the city of transport and jobs. This can be blamed on Sydney, that suckhole of gridlock, corruption, and toll roads which is a blight on all of NSW. Second is the shemozzle regarding a container port, another rort delivered from down the M1. And third is Supercars being raced in an historic residential zone instead of a purpose-built course or at least an area where it is welcomed. This time we have, mostly, our own secretive council to blame. Apparently taxpayers don't need to know where or how their money is being spent. Let us hope the future is an improvement.
GEOFF Black has argued for a return to high immigration suggesting we get immigrants to do the hard yakka that the rest of us won't do. And he has a point because the rest of us won't do jobs that pay a pittance. He might recall however that we didn't need skilled migrants until the coalition government cut funding to TAFE and universities and then almost tripled immigration numbers and all the new arrivals needed more health and education workers, which produced the never-ending spiral of demand - it's called a Ponzi scheme.
TOM Crowley, a young journalist (look him up), was short and to the point on The Drum (ABC, 5/10) when answering a question about climate change: "I have been on this program quite a few times now and I have concluded that until talking about climate change and actually coming up with and doing something positive to counteract it, it seems little point just doing more talking" - or words to that effect.
Thursday's letters (Herald 6/10) are interesting, with Stan Keifer (Short Takes) suggesting regular letter contributors "discuss, what makes them think the way they do". That would take more than a few hours of chat over a cuppa. I believe Louis Shawcross (Letters) is on the right track suggesting population control. For various reasons I don't support 'one child per family', but agree the first obstacle is reducing humans. Mind you, climate change will automatically facilitate that. History will note that the human species knew about this calamitous situation possibly 50 years ago. It is already happening and nobody has the guts to begin the challenge of what must be done to withdraw the dummy from those who are most responsible for the possible death of the planet.
YES folks, after 100 years of rocket flight we are still no closer to using anything but rocket fuel to leave the planet yet, we humans, continue to boast how smart we are. We can swat a fly-sized asteroid after years of planning, but we still can't defeat gravity any other way. We can create a telescope that can show us the ancient past, how clever. But... we can't stop the climate changing. No matter what we do, nature will take its course. Overpopulation? No problem, nature sends us COVID, if that fails let's send disease to our animals so we have nothing to eat. And if all else fails, let's find a megalomaniac who can kill us all rather than lose face. Better send for my Uber Eats before it all falls apart.
ISN'T it nice to know that Christmas trading won't be interrupted by Supercars this year.
SO, much of our wonderful East End foreshore and surroundings will be disrupted and largely inaccessible for weeks on end, and quite possibly by the time we eventually get some settled weather? Madness locating a three-day event here and time for it to go elsewhere.
MARK Creek, I live in Adamstown and not a chance in hell would I want Supercars racing past my house. In the East End, old houses were not compensated for damage caused by cars. They're told when they can come and go from their own place. Seriously? Easy to say when it's not in your backyard. Also one of your purpose-built tracks closed because of noise. Were those cars going past within metres from their front door?
MY family and I walked past the Van Gogh exhibition recently. It looks exceptional and we intend to visit. Will there be complaints about the destruction of the surrounding grass and loss of trees?
I FEEL a bit sorry for the township of Singleton. It seems to be in danger of being overrun by hayseed hicks and hillbillies all in the name of 'freedom'. As Xavier Herbert said: "poor fellow my country".
IT scares me how I and my thousands-strong family would be able to dodge hundreds of heavy steel cables placed 20 to 50km across our migrating highway without being seriously injured or even killed!
INTERESTING reading Don Fraser's letter (Short Takes, 6/10) and the information contained. I will make sure my EV model has a spare tyre when I buy one.
I'M hoping Alan Hamilton was being sarcastic when he suggested Donald Trump should negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine (Short Takes, 7/10). Last time he was in there, he was trying to arm-twist Vlodymyr Zelenski into investigating the Bidens for personal gain. And to say he was successful with Kim Jong Un is laughable, as the shower of missiles flying around over Japan shows. Next!
COULDN'T agree more Steve Barnett, I love coal. I might even substitute for my Weetbix; Coalco Pops anyone? Yummo.
