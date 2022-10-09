Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Monday, October 10, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
October 9 2022 - 5:30pm
The Newcastle Permanent building on the corner of King and Union streets. File picture

WITH the proposed amalgamation between Newcastle Permanent and Greater Bank ('Greater Perm won't do an NIB', Newcastle Herald, 23/9; Editorial 28/9), my concerns of this bureaucratic proposal are that jobs, branches and services will definitely go.

