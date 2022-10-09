How many of you have had a holiday in Bathurst out of race season? Who is the target audience? Race fans that will only come for the race and spend money at the track that goes to Supercars. At what cost? They block ratepayers from accessing their homes and businesses from their customers and make it difficult for families, beachgoers and surf clubs to access for nine weeks. Then anyone who speaks out is classed as a whinger. If Disney on Ice closed the Knights ground for eight weeks I'm sure we would see some whinging then. I am not from the East End, but they are part of the Newcastle community. Stop fuelling the fire by saying it is only a small group of residents who are against the race. Show some respect for our communities.