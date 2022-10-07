Fiona Sommerville wants those who are struggling to know that people do care.
This is why she's organised the inaugural Clash of the Codes charity match, which will take place on Sunday in Toronto.
Two local clubs from AFL and cricket will face each other to raise awareness and money for mental health, with the proceeds going to Outside The Locker Room.
Fiona created the event to "combat the devastating effects COVID has had on mental health" in the community.
She plans to make it an annual event, create a more connected community through sport and help break down the "stigma that still surrounds mental health".
Fiona said mental health affects "many more people than we ever realised".
"It hits you hard when it is someone you know," she said.
"You make friends for life in sport and to know they are struggling and there is not a lot of help makes me want to do something to help. Everyone knows someone who is struggling with mental health issues. I get upset every time I hear a story of someone in their late teens or early 20s trying to hurt themselves because of what they are going through."
Fiona said the experience of being "forced into lockdown" during the pandemic was difficult for many people.
She recalled working from home and only being allowed out once a day to "go shopping for essentials or one hour exercise".
She wondered how others were going without any social contact and face-to-face connection.
"I started to realise how much it was affecting me and I am not supposed to have any health issue. So I started wondering what it would be doing to all those people who suffer from mental health, and how they need help but can't get it due to the lockdowns," she said.
"I felt that if I wanted to make a difference, I had to come up with an idea that was different and something I could drive and try to expand and make it huge.
"I want everyone who is struggling to know that people do care and want to help, they just don't know how. This is why I decided to try something like this to try and make a difference."
About 44 per cent of Australians aged 16 to 85 have experienced a mental disorder during their lifetime, according to the National Study of Mental Health and Wellbeing.
"I feel as a community we need to band together and let everyone who has some form of mental health issues know that we do care, and it is 'OK not to be OK'," Fiona said.
"Sport is recognised as a positive way for mental health to be managed by individuals. The community is where the support starts."
The event involves female and male cricket games between the cricket club Toronto Workers District and AFL club Lake Macquarie Dockers.
The aim is to hold charity fundraising matches twice a year, with cricket and AFL players coming together to play each other's code.
"At the end of the AFL season we will play cricket and at the end of cricket season we will play AFL," she said.
"I am hoping that more and more clubs will want to get involved."
Outside the Locker Room CEO Todd Morgan said the organisation's motto "more than just a game" applied to the event.
"Sport is the great connector and Clash of the Codes is going to do this and more," Mr Morgan said.
For more information, contact fiona.clashofthecodes@gmail.com or follow the Clash of the Codes Facebook and Instagram pages.
Newcastle actor Lou Chapman will perform during the World Monologue Games regional finals tonight.
The event has been dubbed the "Olympics for actors".
Finalists from 45 countries will compete in the event.
Lou will perform her show, A Real Thing. The work explores three things that make a mess: walnuts, violence and murder.
It's the second time Lou has been a finalist after placing third in the 2021 regional competition.
"The audience gets a vote too - so it would be great to have some friendly support online during the event," she said.
The monologue has been written and directed by Newcastle-based playwright Vanessa Bates, a NSW Premier's literary award winner.
The World Monologue Games was established in 2020 by Australian producer Pete Malicki during lockdowns to enable creative people to perform.
"Our third season is shaping up to knock the previous two out of the park. Many judges commented how the standard of submissions is much higher this year. And I'm looking forward to seeing what the best actors from scores of countries can bring to the table," Pete said.
The event will be livestreamed at 8pm on YouTube.
It's a busy month for Lou, who has just finished performing with Mad Bitches Inc to sell-out crowds during Newcastle's New Annual festival. She will also be staging A Real Thing live in The Lou Chapman Show in Maitland on October 23.
