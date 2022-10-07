CITY captain-coach Ben Patterson has welcomed the addition of first-class wicketkeeper-batsman Oli Carter for 2022-23, becoming the third English import at the Newcastle District Cricket Association club this season.
Sussex county player Carter, who scored a combined 268 runs in the same game against Michael Hogan's Glamorgan in June, is poised to join both Ollie Jarvis and Toby Flynn at the Sabres.
Regardless of any potential wet-weather cancellations Carter, along with Flynn, will miss Saturday's opening round against Wests at No.1 Sportsground but both are likely available the following weekend.
New arrival Jarvis has been named in City's XI with Patterson, who signed for this campaign after a successful T20 Summer Bash stint two years ago, leading the side for the first time.
"Oli [Carter] is obviously a bit of a class above with the bat and gives us stability in the top order," Patterson said after Friday's announcement.
The new recruits bolster City's squad following the departures of key trio Aidan Cahill (South Australia contract), Angus McTaggart and former skipper Mitch Nesbitt (both Sydney).
Wests have their own overseas player in Robert Lankester, described by Rosellas captain James King as a "left-handed, top-order batsman who looks very good".
Young paceman Denzel O'Brien replaces Jeremy Nunan, who is lining up with Sydney club Blacktown early this season.
Defending premiers Stockton have a spin-heavy bowling attack for Saturday's first round with captain Nick Foster joined by incoming duo Dylan Robertson and Nathan Hudson.
The Seagulls, who likely get seamer Lucas Sargent (work) and batsman Keith Moody (injured) back down the track, are away to Waratah-Mayfield.
Simon Moore wasn't listed in Merewether's team selections this week but fellow veteran Tim O'Neill will visit Cardiff-Boolaroo.
New skippers Josh Bennett (University) and Luke Muddle (Belmont) clash at Bernie Curran Oval while Hamilton-Wickham are at home to Wallsend and Charlestown hosts Toronto.
Play, in each of the 40-over fixtures, is scheduled to start at 12pm.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
