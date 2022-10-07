The Newcastle Jets have not opened an A-League campaign with a win since they thumped Cental Coast 5-1 in Gosford five years ago.
It was Ernie Merrick's first season in charge and started a dream journey all the way to the grand final - the Jets' last trip to the post-season.
Last season began with a 2-1 loss to the Mariners. In 2020-21 they went down 1-0 in another disappointing derby to start.
It is a statistic that home-grown midfielder Angus Thurgate is desperate to change.
The Jets travel down the F3 on Saturday to take on their bitter enemy.
"We are ready, we are pumped and keen to take it to the Mariners down there," Thurgate said. "I feel like we are in a really good position. We have worked really hard on what we needed to work on from last season.
"We have had plenty of game to get combinations working and the new players suited to our playing style. We are in a good place.
"We are aware that we didn't get a win against them last year. We are ready to set that right in round one and start off with a strong performance."
After the Mariners, the Jets have home games against Perth and Wellington. The league breaks after round six for three weeks due to the World Cup.
"The start this year is huge," Thurgate said. "The World Cup break makes it important to start strong. We have the Mariners, then Perth. If you get momentum, like we did in the grand final year, you keep going and don't look back."
The Jets have ushered in 12 new players. Carl Jenkinson, Brandon O'Neill, Reno Piscopo, Callum Timmins, Beka Dartsmelia, James McGarry and Trent Buhagiar are likely to play their first A-League game in Jets colours.
But the way the Jets play - an attacking, high risk, high reward game - won't alter.
"The boss has a clear way of how he wants to play and go about dominating the ball and shutting down their attacking threats," Thurgate said.
"It will be more of the same. Free-lowing attacking football which should be really exciting to watch."
As well as attractive football, the Jets are determined to make it winning football.
"At the end of the day, it is about results," Thurgate said. "We can play the best football but we need to get results.
"In key moments in games last year, we might not have been disciplined enough or determined enough to take control of the game and shut out the opposition.
"We want to play the way we play, but at certain times we need to grit our teeth, and we will.
"We have been working hard on our mindset in key moments - at the start of game, just before halftime, the first 15 minutes of the second half. Really getting that clear and then building off it. If we can get those balances right, we will have a really successful year The start is really important. This weekend is the perfect opportunity to get off on the right foot and really build momentum for the season ahead."
