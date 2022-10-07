A FLOOD watch warning has been issued for the Lower Hunter River and Wollombi Brook ahead of heavy rainfall expected this weekend.
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned minor to major flooding is possible with heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast for much of state from today.
"This is likely to cause renewed flooding over inland NSW and Hunter and Greater Sydney districts," it said in a statement.
"Minor to moderate flooding is possible for many other inland river catchments in the flood watch areas, many of which have experienced flooding due to previous rainfall in recent months.
"Major flooding is also possible for parts of the Lower Hunter River and Wollombi Brook over the weekend.
"Other coastal catchments in the Hunter and Greater Sydney districts may see minor to moderate flooding from Saturday."
Near Newcastle, a minor flood warning has been issued for the Paterson and Williams rivers.
The public has been urged to monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground if flooding develops.
It comes not long after Broke, Bulga and Wollombi were hit with severe flooding in July, making some towns inaccessible, when water in the Wollombi Brook rose to levels that hadn't been seen since the 1950s.
Residents were isolated for days as the SES and local council worked to restore water and power supplies to the area.
Roads in and out of the towns were severely damaged, if not destroyed, leaving Singleton Shire Council with a major clean-up bill.
For emergency assistance call the SES on 132 500.
For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000).
Madeline Link
