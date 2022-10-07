Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter flood watch: minor to major flood warning issued for the Lower Hunter River and Wollombi Brook

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated October 7 2022 - 5:08am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A car drives through floodwater at Putty Road, Bulga in March. Picture by Marina Neil.

A FLOOD watch warning has been issued for the Lower Hunter River and Wollombi Brook ahead of heavy rainfall expected this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.