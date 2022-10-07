FOOTBALL analyst Andy Harper says anything but a lightning start by the Newcastle Jets this A-League men's season will see pressure amount on coach Arthur Papas.
The Jets' campaign begins on Saturday with the F3 derby at Gosford against their bitter rivals the Central Coast Mariners.
It'll be Papas' second season in charge, and despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Jets ownership, (Newcastle is bankrolled by the owners of four rival A-League clubs), the coach has been given a wide scope to build a team in his image.
Papas has signed a raft of new faces in gold, headed by former Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson, A-League championship-winning Sydney FC midfielder Brandon O'Neill, classy Inter Milan development player Reno Piscopo and Georgian Beka Dartsmelia as the Jets attempt to qualify for the play-offs for the first time since their grand final season of 2017-18.
"My observation, despite the temporary nature of the situation at the moment, is that the ownership group has given Arthur Papas the keys as far as they can so this is Arthur's project," Harper says.
"His team showed a lot of entertaining football last year, but it just wasn't good enough at the other end of the field to get them into the finals.
"He recruited a lot of players last year, some worked, a lot didn't."
In April Papas signed a one-year extension taking him through to the 2023-24 season.
While the move aimed to provide stability for the Jets, Harper believes it's also created more pressure on Papas to find instant success.
"Arthur received a coaching extension which surprised people, not because the team wasn't fun to watch and it was a very entertaining unit, but they were clearly outside finals contention at the point of contract extension," he says.
"It made a lot of Newcastle fans say, 'hang on a minute, when was not being in the finals good enough for a contract extension?'
"I bring that up because that's now what Arthur as coach of the club needs to challenge head on from game one against the Mariners."
Harper has a deep understanding of Hunter football. He finished his celebrated National Soccer League career at Newcastle United in 2001 and lives at Nabiac.
The former striker is excited about the prospects of Jets wonder kid Archie Goodwin. The 17-year-old Goodwin only made eight appearances for 169 minutes last season, but is already a crowd favourite and the poster boy for the Jets marketing campaign.
If his body can sustain the rigours of weekly football, Harper expects Goodwin to have a break-out season.
"What's beyond question is his talent," he says. "What's beyond question is the value he brings as a local product to the Jets as a supportable entity.
"Archie Goodwin, you just love watching him play, and you just know there's more Archies in Newcastle and northern NSW and they just need to get the opportunity, because the locals respond.
"Newcastle fans are very educated football fans, it's an inter-generational football culture going back 130 years. That town knows what it's looking at, they know what they like and they want to have someone of their own representing."
There's plenty of pressure on the men's competition generally, and their broadcast partner Network 10 and Paramount+, to regain momentum and buzz for the league after a disappointing 2021-22 season was marred by the Omicron outbreak and COVID restrictions.
It resulted in a raft of rescheduled matches and declining crowds, ratings and interest.
Network 10 has moved to double its free-to-air allocation. A-League men's games will be broadcast live on 10 Bold every 7.45pm Saturday and 3pm Sunday and all fixtures are streamed through Paramount+.
Harper is part of an experienced football commentary team that includes Simon Hill, Tara Rushton, Archie Thompson and Morpeth-bred broadcaster Niav Owens.
"I've got no doubt that the difficulties that were dealt with last year have really put an edge of anticipation on this year," Harper says.
"Everyone working behind the scenes in production, just having to do things and be really flexible in difficult circumstances with rescheduled matches and the newness of it all, was really taxing.
"I think we have a clearer sight of it this year and more time has given people a lot more energy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.