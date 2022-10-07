Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Andy Harper says Arthur Papas must have Newcastle Jets flying from the beginning of the A-League season

By Josh Leeson
October 7 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets coach Arthur Papas will be under the spotlight early this season. Picture: Simon De Peak

FOOTBALL analyst Andy Harper says anything but a lightning start by the Newcastle Jets this A-League men's season will see pressure amount on coach Arthur Papas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.