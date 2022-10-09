The electric vehicle: be alert, not alarmed

A big change for the world over the next 25 years will be the electrification of everything, and the world will be a much quieter place, oh bliss.
The electrification of everything will shut down the things that burn fossil fuels: cars, trucks, buses, motor bikes, tractors, power stations, cement and brick kilns, lawn mowers, leaf blowers, diesel generators. These will all run on batteries, or be plugged into renewable energy grids. The 20 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions that come from transport will disappear as a consequence.
In 25 years, Saturday afternoons will return as a time to nap, oh bliss. The neighbourhood will be quiet, as will the local bushland reserve, and the industrial cul-de-sac.
The end of the internal combustion engine will end the rasp of trail bikes and the grate of old thumpers. Without petrol fumes, brain damage among our youth will diminish, burnouts will end.
Indeed, so quiet will be this electrification of everything, new regulations are needed to make sure things don't get dangerously quiet.
Writing in the New Yorker, journalist John Seabrook explains the curious ways humans use noise to guide their way safely around cities. We are trained from childhood to listen-up for certain noises - in particular, the noise of an encroaching motor car. We track this noise closely, even in a street soaked with background noise.
Likewise, we jump at the instantly-recognised beep beep beep of a reversing truck.
Lacking pistons and exhaust pipes, however, an electric vehicle (EV) can glide quietly and at speed through the small space on the road where we think it is safe to step, our senses failing to detect the encroaching danger.
For the visually impaired, says Seabrook, the quietness of an EV is a special problem.
New regulations are in force in the US and Europe to address the silent danger of the EV.
Artificial sounds must be broadcast by an EV, especially in lower speed zones. Volkswagen has commissioned a rock and jazz music producer, Nissan is experimenting with the sounds from wind instruments like flutes and clarinets, while Tesla owner Elon Musk, ever the clown, suggests that his EVs might make goat noises, or clopping-coconut sounds like the crusaders in the famous Monty Python sketch.
As in most things to do with combatting and adapting to climate change, Australia is off the pace. As yet we have no Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) regulations for EVs.
Yet, our backwardness probably doesn't matter, given we don't make cars, or much of anything, these days. So the EVs Australians buy will come installed with noise alert systems. My hope is that the factory package is not easily replaced, say, by the simulated scream of a V8 at the Bathurst 1000.
Our backwardness extends to our ownership of EVs.
According to the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, only 2.7 per cent of the Australian motor vehicle fleet is electricity powered. Petrol- and diesel-powered utes and SUVs continue to dominate national sales. The unpredictable nature of the daily journeys of your average tradie and the scarcity of EV charging stations mean Australians are reluctant to turn the electrification switch as they hit the road.
Yet be warned. According to a federal government discussion paper, Ford and General Motors in the US will sell only zero-emissions vehicles by 2035. Norway will phase out new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2025, United Kingdom by 2030, and California and the European Union by 2035.
By the 2030s, then, it'll be hard to buy a petrol- or diesel-powered car. Australians will be forced into EVs as petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles disappear from showrooms around the world. Charging stations will sprout across Australia's cities and regions. Home-based chargers linked to solar panels and batteries will become the norm.
By the 2040s, the petrol and diesel caper will be over. Petrol tanks on cars, trail bikes, lawn mowers, leaf blowers, they'll all disappear - except that we may have to wait for the rust buckets, and old motor bikes, lawn mowers and leaf blowers to die away, probably as their owners shuffle off. And then the world's climate will be considerably less threatened, and a Saturday afternoon sloth can be at peace.
