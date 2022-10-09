Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Columnists
Opinion

Phillip O'Neill writes: So quiet will be this electrification of everything, new regulations will be needed to make sure things don't get dangerously quiet

By Phillip O'Neill
October 9 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The electric vehicle: be alert, not alarmed

A big change for the world over the next 25 years will be the electrification of everything, and the world will be a much quieter place, oh bliss.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Columnists
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.