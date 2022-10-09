The electric vehicle: be alert, not alarmed

By the 2040s, the petrol and diesel caper will be over. Petrol tanks on cars, trail bikes, lawn mowers, leaf blowers, they'll all disappear - except that we may have to wait for the rust buckets, and old motor bikes, lawn mowers and leaf blowers to die away, probably as their owners shuffle off. And then the world's climate will be considerably less threatened, and a Saturday afternoon sloth can be at peace.