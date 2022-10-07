WINGHAM is a small town on the mid-north coast of NSW, about two hours north of Newcastle, with a library, two museums and a three-day music festival to its name.
It's all happening at the town's Central Park from October 14 to 16.
The first Wingham "Akoostik" Music Festival took place in 2007 and over the years its hosted artists including Joe Robinson, Russell Morris, Kasey Chambers, Ross Wilson, Diesel, Grace Knight, Doc Neeson, Joe Camilleri, James Reyne, Richard Clapton, Wendy Matthews and Jenny Morris.
This year, add Daryl Braithwaite to that list.
He's headlining the Saturday night (October 15) on a festival line-up that includes The Waifs, The Black Sorrows, The Wolfe Brothers, 19Twenty, Imogen Clark, Darren Jack, Blues Acadia, Bill Chambers, Kristen Lee Morris & The Dirty Snakes and more.
"It should be a really good festival," Braithwaite says.
"We've played at Mt Isa, Alice Springs and Broken Hill recently, on regional tours, and it's such a great feeling. It's different to the city.
"People appreciate it more, and I think the bands do as well. You can see the excitement and jubilation on people's faces as you communicate with them."
I ask if, after decades of performing, he still gets a buzz from being on stage.
"Oh god yeah," he replies. "With a normal job you don't get clapped after you finish your shift [laughs].
"I'm lucky I made the right turn way way back in 1968 or '69. I could have been a fitter and turner, well, that's what I would have been because I did a four or five-year apprenticeship for that, and then decided that this hobby of playing music might be good to continue with."
Braithwaite was inducted into the ARIA Hall Of Fame in 2017. As the front man and vocalist for 1970s band Sherbet, he found local and international success with songs such as Howzat and Summer Love.
Braithwaite went on to embark on a highly-successful solo career which included the chart-topping album Edge (1988) featuring the hit singles As The Days Go By and One Summer, and the 1990 follow-up album Rise, which included the anthemic single, The Horses.
He's still touring and loves to mix things up by performing at a major festival one day, and a small regional venue the next.
"They're all different, and they all hold a different excitement, let me tell you," he says.
Braithwaite is trying to write new songs when he has the time, and was inspired to do so when Russian forces invaded Ukraine.
"I saw some Ukrainians being interviewed and they said a few things and I thought 'god that would be a really good song', but I haven't done anything with it since then, so it has been just sitting around, waiting," he says.
"I imagine if you're in the Russian army you don't know what you're really fighting for, whereas for Ukrainians it's their country they're defending."
He credits his father for his vocal talents.
"Dad was a singer. My twin brother Glenn and I both sing, and we figure we got the genes from dad. He sang in choirs and in the army. He had a good voice," he says.
As for his enduring appeal with Australian audiences, he puts it down to personality.
"Everyone is different - that's what makes the world go round - and I really like people. It's in my nature, I guess," he says.
"My mother used to chat. Oh god, could she talk. We'd be at the shop and we'd be like 'Mum, let's go'."
Braithwaite also loves a chat. He loves interacting with his audiences; engaging in playful banter.
"We'll play the songs people want at Wingham, maybe one or two we haven't played for a little while which will be interesting ... there is one we play that I threw back in the set called Let Me Be, which is a bit of a hypnotic song, so it's slow, and it really tests an audience's patience.
"I'll often ask them, 'So, how'd you like that? Not that good? OK [laughs]'. I love the song and hopefully at least a few of them will like it."
Also on this year's Wingham festival line-up is pop-country talent Jake Davey, from nearby Taree. It's fair to say he's chuffed to be sharing a stage with Braithwaite.
"He sets the standard for guys like me, keeping that passion alive. He's willing to travel and go for it, that's amazing," Davey says.
"I supported him a couple of years back and he was the sweetest guy. Such a nice dude."
Davey has played Wingham Festival four times, starting as a 16-year-old.
"They've been very supportive of me and my sound, my music," he says. "But this is the first year with the five-piece band, so I'm really excited. It's like a homecoming show."
Wingham Music Festival is at Central Park, Wingham, from October 14 to 16.
