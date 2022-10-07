Newcastle Herald
Fresh push to relocate Glenbawn dam's Hunter Valley Museum of Rural Life collection after 30 years

Ethan Hamilton
Ethan Hamilton
October 7 2022 - 8:00pm
The Hunter Valley museum of Rural Life opened in 1966 and closed twenty years later, picture shows park managers Leoni and Mal Walsh with farming equipment. Picture by Peter Lorimer

A RENEWED push to showcase more than 1500 artefacts, housed in a shuttered Hunter museum, aims to illuminate the region's early history, more than 30 years after the museum's closure.

