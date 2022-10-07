Nice guys finish last.
That was the PG-version of what injured Knights co-captain Hannah Southwell told her teammates before they ran out to try and qualify for the NRLW grand final.
They won the semi-final clash against the Dragons 30-6. Southwell's words would reverberate in the build up to last weekend's decider and become part of the team's mentality.
After being put under the pump early at Accor Stadium, the Knights powered home in the second half to defeat Parramatta 32-12 and claim their first NRLW title.
"You've got to go out there and be aggressive and want to win," Southwell explained of the message she delivered to the side. "Parramatta came out hungry but we just wanted it more.
"If you go out half-arsed you're not going to win the game, that's pretty much the message behind it."
One of Newcastle's key recruits this season, homegrown talent Southwell wasn't part of the grand final side because she suffered a season-ending knee injury back in round one.
Unable to lead with her actions on the field, the NSW and Australian-representative forward remained around the squad through the campaign and tried to contribute as best she could.
Such was coach Ronald Griffith's admiration for her contribution, he gave her his premiership ring in the change rooms after the grand final.
Southwell's teammates credited her pre-game words before the semi-final and mentality as inspirational.
"She was kind of the bad cop, where Millie [Boyle] was the good cop," Knights centre Shanice Parker said of Southwell, a co-captain alongside Boyle. "She gave us the tough love that we needed to get us over the line.
"Nice guys come last - that gave us that little edge and fire in our belly."
Southwell, who won a premiership with the Sydney Roosters last season before joining the Knights, was proud her aggressive approach rubbed off on her teammates.
"A few girls had to develop it, but there's some girls like Caitlan Johnston, Tayle Predebon, even Tamika [Upton] - they just had that instinct to kill and I think that made a huge difference to the other girls and taught them a lot as well," she said.
"There's a few that are just psychos and that's what you need in a team.
"To see Caitlan step up the way she did, and Tayla as well, they just brought that energy and aggression and that's what you need in teams - you need a bit of arsehole. It's so good to see those girls stepping up and developing."
Southwell plans to return to the Knights next season but, like a host of other players, is sure to attract interest from elsewhere given four extra teams are entering the league next year.
North Queensland, Cronulla, Wests Tigers and Canberra will all launch women's sides for what will be a longer season commencing mid-2023.
"Ideal to be back next season," Southwell, 23, said.
"I'm hoping to build a dynasty with these girls and I'm hoping we retain most girls.
"They're great humans and can obviously play football."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
