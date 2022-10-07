Although preferring "firmer footing", Newcastle trainer Kris Lees feels confident Loch Eagle can handle Randwick's heavy track in Saturday's $1 million feature.
Lees' four-year-old horse lines up in the lucrative Silver Eagle (1300 metres) fresh off a first-up win in soft conditions last month.
Loch Eagle, which has recorded all three career wins on wet ground, will be facing a heavy 10 in the state capital and with more rain predicated throughout the 10-race program.
"It [Randwick] will be as wet as it can be," Lees told the Newcastle Herald on Friday.
"I'd prefer him on firmer footing, but he has performed well on heavy ground all the same."
Loch Eagle experienced a wet autumn carnival earlier this year, producing four straight top-four placings across two months.
Back-to-back wins on a heavy 8 during March, Newcastle followed by Warwick Farm, a narrow second in the listed South Pacific Classic on Randwick's heavy 10 and fourth in the group 3 Hawkesbury Guineas on a heavy 9.
Loch Eagle had two starts up north at Eagle Farm during the winter.
Lees was impressed with Loch Eagle's last-to-first performance at Canterbury on September 21 and consequent stable return.
"That was a really good win and he returned in good order," Lees said.
"He's got a run under his belt now and probably came back in better than he went out. So there's plenty of positives."
The wide draw in barrier 12 was of little concern for Lees, saying "that's probably a good thing, I don't think the fence will be any advantage".
Regan Bayliss (56 kilograms) has the ride on Loch Eagle with spots up for grabs in the $10 million Golden Eagle (1500m) later this month.
Lees also has three-year-old filly Willinga Beast contesting the group 2 Roman Consul Stakes (1200m) at Randwick on Saturday.
"I think she'll react well to the drop back in trip and she loves that ground," Lees said.
Meanwhile, Our Candidate finished third in Friday's Port Macquarie Cup and it follows a midweek treble for Lees at Canterbury courtesy of Ting Tong, Samoot and Always On Show.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
