University of Newcastle opens striking Q Building in Honeysuckle

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated October 7 2022 - 8:01am, first published 7:30am
I2N's Siobhan Curran showed Minister Rob Stokes around Q Building, which includes an animation studio, black box studio, AV presentation suite and two edit suites.

THE University of Newcastle's striking Q Building, constructed using sustainably sourced timber plus sage glass - which changes tint level in response to sunlight - has opened its doors bearing an impressive accolade.

