Family and friends remember Brian Noack, a former Newcastle Herald general manager - one of 'the old school'

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
October 7 2022 - 8:30am
Brian Noack, centre, with former colleagues Vic Levi, left, and Joe Broom, at a 2005 gathering of the Newcastle Herald's retired employees' association at Merewether Bowling Club. Picture by Fiona Morris

A longtime general manager of the Newcastle Herald, Brian Noack, was farewelled by family on Thursday at a private funeral, after his passing on Tuesday, September 27, at the age of 92.

