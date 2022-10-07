A man accused of using a knife to rob a Lake Macquarie business has been refused bail in court.
Nathan McBride, 21, was charged with a range of counts this week after a knife-wielding bandit allegedly threatened an attendant - a 46-year-old woman - and a customer at a Valentine service station about 7am on Wednesday.
No-one was injured during the hold-up.
Lake Macquarie Police District officers arrested Mr McBride later that day after spotting a vehicle matching the description of a four-wheel-drive seen at the scene at the time of the robbery.
Mr McBride was charged with two counts of robbery armed with an offensive weapon, assault with intent to rob while armed with offensive weapon, being carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, entering a vehicle or boat without consent of owner/occupier, and two counts of larceny.
He faced Toronto Local Court on Thursday, where Magistrate Peter Barnett adjourned the matter to December 7. Mr McBride remains in custody.
