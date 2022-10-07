Once you're in the right frame of mind, Australian reality TV shows are a lot of fun.
Such will be the case with Australia's Got Talent, which starts a new season on Channel 7 from Sunday night at 7pm.
Judges David Walliams, Kate Ritchie, Alesha Dixon, Shane Jacobson and host Ricki-Lee all return, saying funny or encouraging words for the parade of talented wannabes who come to the stage for their moment of fame.
The network's publicity frames it as " jaw-dropping, outrageous, brave, brilliant and bonkers auditions". And it's not wrong.
Here they come: Fire-breathing, epic dance troupes, stand-up comedians, circus acts, sword swallowers, aerial acts, animal acts, magicians and everything in-between.
The Golden Buzzer is also back this season: allowing each judge, as well as Ricki-Lee, a one-time power to send an act straight through to the semi-finals.
In a new twist, Australia acts will take on some of the globe's best Got Talent acts, vying to be crowned AGT Champion.
The winner's prize: $100,000.
Into this cauldron of competition comes the Tiny Tutus, appearing in the first episode of the new season.
The group of 18 very young ballet dancers - and their dads - is cuteness personified.
The dancers, collected from several different Tiny Tutus dance centres from Newcastle, the Central Coast and Sydney, were pulled together by Kate Collier, manager of special projects Australia for Tiny Tutus and also national co-ordinator of their Daddy Daughter Dance program.
"AGT approached Tiny Tutus three years ago asking our group to audition," said Collier, based in Charlestown. "We actually were put on pause twice during COVID. So our ballerinas were much, much older than we anticipated."
The three-year journey to reach the spotlight was a challenge for everyone.
"We did keep the same group of girls," Collier said. But there were some changes, as some girls grew to to the point where dads couldn't lift them during the dance, so five younger girls and their dads came into the team.
It wasn't until the judges gave the first nod of approval, when the Tiny Tutus advanced to a stage trial, that they came together as a team. It was certainly apparent the dads had never done this type of performance.
"I did handpick who I invited, I won't deny that," Collier said. "Some dads are a little more coordinated than others. Once they put their hand up and said, "I'm in", they were dedicated, they were practising, you could really see they were improving, week by week.
"They went from individuals trying to learn a routine to a well-oiled machine, that were moving as one.
"It was amazing to watch the transformation."
The dedication alone was a tribute their determination.
"We were doing zoom rehearsals before it became the thing to do with COVID," Collier said. "We were rehearsing together twice a week over zoom, and meeting in Sydney once a fortnight. So we had families from Newcastle, the Central Coast, all over Sydney meeting up every fortnight to dance together and become a team."
Lockdown triggered events you wouldn't normally expect to see. The dads created a "Happiness Project", where the dads and their ballerina daughters each did their own karaoke take to the popular Pharrell Williams' song, Happy, and the Tiny Tutus videographer, based in Brisbane, zoomed them all and then created a film clip to share with other families on YouTube.
When the moment for the real AGT audition for the 2022 season came, it was spine-tingling.
"The excitement was beyond anything I think any of us dreamed it would be," Collier said. "The day for me was one I will definitely not forget. The anticipation and excitement was huge."
Just one crack at fame. "It was two minutes once, and that's it," Collier said. "That's all we got. After those three years. It was a very long build-up for these families."
She was extremely proud of how the girls - and dads - performed in front of an audience of thousands in the theatre.
How did they go? You'll have to find out for yourself.
