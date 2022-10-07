Newcastle Herald
Rugby union: Knights NRLW premiership winner returns to lead Newcastle Uni's 7s series charge

Jess Gentle will play for Newcastle in the Uni 7's series. Picture by Simone De Peak

Jess Gentle celebrated an NRLW premiership with the Newcastle Knights last Sunday. This weekend the centre will be out to lead Newcastle University to success in the opening round of the Uni 7s series in Adelaide.

