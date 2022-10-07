Newcastle Herald
Greyhounds: Newcastle-owned French Martini takes out Black Top final at The Gardens

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
October 7 2022
French Martini with the Brandt family. Picture by Greyhound Racing NSW

Newcastle-owned French Martini has taken out the Black Top final (515 metres) with an excellent performance at The Gardens on Friday night.

