Greyhounds: Newcastle-owned French Martini takes out Black Top final at The Gardens

Newcastle-owned French Martini has taken out the Black Top final (515 metres) with an excellent performance at The Gardens on Friday night.
In wet conditions and from box seven, the two-year-old black bitch reached the first turn three wide before sprinting ahead in the back straight and maintaining the lead to win the $40,000 feature by three-and-a-quarter lengths.
French Martini, now bound for the Melbourne Cup series, stopped the clock in 29.4 seconds with Zipping Kyrigos second and favourite Gatlin third.
The first section was 4.95s and the run home was recorded as 12.01s.
French Martini, a recent Million Dollar Chase finalist, is owned by Georgetown's Adam Brandt and trained by Peter Lagogaine.
She broke The Gardens' track record with a rare sub-29s showing in last week's heats, posting a time of 28.96s.
French Martini has 12 wins from 20 career starts.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
