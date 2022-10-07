Lauren Parker has conquered Hawaii all over again.
Six years on from completing the famed Ironman course as an able-bodied athlete, the Novocastrian returned to Kona in 2022 and set a new world record for women's handcycle.
Parker, aged 33 and now in a wheelchair, stopped the World Championships clock in a time of 12 hours, 20 minutes and 35 seconds on Friday (AEST).
She suffered life-changing injuries following a bike accident in the Hunter in 2017.
Parker's mother was present to see both races on the US island, requiring a 3.8 kilometre swim, 180km bike ride and 42.2km run.
"To have my mum here to see my race is pretty special," Parker told Ironman media.
"She was here in 2015 when I raced here so to have her here again is a really special moment.
"To have my two great friends here as well as my handlers in transition and to have them here to witness my achievements is really special.
"I had so much support from all the athletes and spectators and it was unbelievable how many athletes shouted out encouragement to me, it was really great."
Parker was almost two hours quicker than her effort at the same event five months ago, the postponed 2021 World Championships held in St George, Utah, because of COVID.
"I'm so happy that I was able to finish in a really good time today," she said.
"It's been a big day but I'm just so excited that I was able to come here, it's been my dream for the last five years since my accident to come here and race as a para-athlete, and to do that today it's just unbelievable. You can't put any words to the emotions that I'm feeling.
"I have high expectations of myself, and I had a goal of going two hours quicker than what I did in St George, and I think pretty much that today I hit my goal and I couldn't be happier."
Parker has the sprint-distance World Championships later this year before switching focus to the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.