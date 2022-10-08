Residents of Aberglasslyn have been told to avoid floodwaters around Melville Ford Bridge Saturday and to keep abreast of updates from the State Emergency Service as the situation develops.
Melville Ford Bride was closed at the weekend due to inundation, and travellers were told to find an alternate route via Maitland Vale Road to Bolwarra Heights, as parts of the state braced for heavy rainfall.
Minor to major flood warnings were issued Friday for parts of the Lower Hunter and Wollombi Brook with forecasts for heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout the weekend, though conditions were mostly clear over Newcastle for much of Saturday morning.
The NSW SES activated its state emergency operations centre at Homebush Saturday morning in preparations for the forecast inclement weather and the service's acting deputy commissioner, Peter Cotter, said police were prepared and ready to respond during this evolving situation.
Forecasters were expecting heavy rain and thunderstorms across the Hunter Saturday evening and into Sunday morning, coupled with large and powerful surf on the beaches.
Residents of Aberglasslyn have been warned the situation may change quickly Saturday afternoon and were urged to avoid floodwaters.
A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the Hunter, Central Tablelands, Illawarra and Metropolitan areas with forecasters anticipating damaging winds between 60 and 70 kilometres per hour, heavy rain and possible flash flooding.
Locations which may be affected include Newcastle, Gosford, Sydney, Wollongong, Nowra and Katoomba.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
