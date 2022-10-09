Newcastle Herald
A-League soccer, 2022: Rain check - Round-one washout a dampener for Jets

By James Gardiner
October 9 2022 - 6:30am
NEWCASTLE coach Arthur Papas has called on the A-League to reschedule the washed-out F3 derby for a time slot suitable to players and fans alike after the Jets' season got off to a soggy and anticlimatic start.

