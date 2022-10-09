Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Greyhounds: French Martini's emotion-charged Black Top title at The Gardens

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated October 9 2022 - 7:41am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Black Top champion French Martini with trainer Peter Lagogaine and winning connections at The Gardens on Friday night. Picture supplied

Newcastle owner Adam Brandt says "never in my wildest dreams did I expect her to do what she's done" and trainer Peter Lagogiane reckons "this means the world to us".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.