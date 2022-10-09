Newcastle owner Adam Brandt says "never in my wildest dreams did I expect her to do what she's done" and trainer Peter Lagogiane reckons "this means the world to us".
It was an emotionally-charged title for French Martini, who claimed the group 2 Black Top final ($40,000) just one week after breaking the 515-metre track record at The Gardens.
The two-year-old runner overcame wet conditions and a wide draw to stop the clock in 29.40 seconds, finishing three-and-a-quarter lengths ahead of defending champion Zipping Kyrigos on Friday night.
"Never in my wildest dreams did I expect her to do what she's done in her career. I just can't believe it and to do this on my home track, I can't put it into words," Brandt told Greyhound Racing NSW.
French Martini, a Million Dollar Chase finalist now bound for the Melbourne Cup series, has recorded 11 wins from 19 career starts. She produced a sub-29s time in the heats.
"In a classy field like that, you know with some of the best trainers in NSW here tonight, and from box seven, you know she had to do it tough, she sat out wide, and look at the dogs that were chasing her, and she did it, and an unbelievable run on tonight's track," Lagogiane told Greyhound Racing NSW.
"I'm over the moon. Look this is what dreams at made of. It just means the world to us. Greyhound racing means the world to us. You know you wouldn't be dead for quids."
Black Top favourite Gatlin finished third while Jason Mackay-trained Fat Boy's Dream was fourth.
