THE DEVELOPER of a proposed major residential subdivision in quiet bushland near Wyee has put forward a plan to address biodiversity offsets to clear land for 196 blocks.
Lake Macquarie City Council will consider a voluntary planning agreement tonight, which would see land set aside to offset the impacts of the proposed development, restoring that land back to a self-sustaining native ecosystem.
It would see the developer pay the council upwards of $885,000 to manage the land in perpetuity and another $336,000 to secure the council-owned land to use as an ecological offset.
Under the deal, the council would retain ownership of the land - with a six-year plan to be put in place to ensure it's a self-sustaining block.
A report to councillors argues that restoring the ecological offset land back to a self-sustaining native ecosystem will mitigate the impacts of the proposed development.
"The provision of ecological offsets achieves a balance between protecting and enhancing the environment and making land available for housing," it said.
"The contributions being provided under the voluntary planning agreement are in addition to development contributions that would be required for the development of the proposed residential development."
A new area plan for the proposed development was approved in July, it's hoped to help patch-up long-term planning issues with a former paper subdivision, ensuring the delivery of roads, essential services, bushfire protection and water quality management with any new housing estates.
The approval of the area plan isn't an approval for a housing estate, it effectively provides a blueprint for the "logical and efficient" development of the land.
At the time, local residents raised concerns that a major development would impact the relaxed, quiet lifestyle they enjoy at Wyee Point.
Councillors had the tough job of weighing those issues with the desperate need for new developments to manage the city's housing crisis.
A report to councillors in July argued development of the land would contribute to the generation of jobs, increased housing stock and economic stimulus to the region.
The council sold 54 lots and unformed roads for $858,000 at Ramsgate Estate in 2020 to FTLR Pty Ltd, the major landowner within the estate and the proponent of a development scheme to rezone and re-subdivide part of the area.
FTLR already owned 375 lots and at the time the council said it was the most likely opportunity to see residential lots brought to market.
It, along with 17 other private landowners lodged a development application in March to turn one lot into 122.
Part of the area plan includes dedicating 43ha to the conservation of bushland both within Ramsgate Estate and to the west of it.
An economic impact assessment prepared in 2010 estimated development of 150 lots would provide a $47.8 million boost to the economy.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
