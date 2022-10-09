Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man charged over house fire in Lawes Street at East Maitland on October 10

By Nick Bielby
Updated October 9 2022 - 8:32pm, first published 8:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

A man on bail has been charged over a house fire at East Maitland on Sunday, which seriously damaged a home and killed two cats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.