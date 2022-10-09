A man on bail has been charged over a house fire at East Maitland on Sunday, which seriously damaged a home and killed two cats.
Emergency crews were called to Lawes Street about 5.30am, where firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.
Despite the quick action, police said the home was significantly damaged.
Paramedics treated a 28-year-old man for smoke inhalation and minor burns at the scene, before they took him to Maitland Hospital in a stable condition.
Police established a crime scene and found the bodies of two cats inside the burnt home.
Detectives arrested a 44-year-old man on Raymond Terrace Road at Millers Forest in relation to the fire later on Sunday.
He has been charged with damaging property by fire or explosion and breaching bail.
He remained in custody ahead of his appearance at Maitland Local Court on Monday.
