City of Newcastle calls for tenders to replace Boscawen Bridge at Wallsend amid fight against flooding issue

Updated October 9 2022 - 9:36pm, first published 9:30pm
A car stranded in flood waters in Wallsend in 2016. File picture

City of Newcastle is calling for tenders to replace the Boscawen Street Bridge as part of its $20 million commitment to reduce flooding at Wallsend.

