City of Newcastle is calling for tenders to replace the Boscawen Street Bridge as part of its $20 million commitment to reduce flooding at Wallsend.
The project is a key element of the Ironbark Creek Flood Mitigation Plan, which is designed to improve water flow and reduce the impact of flooding during major rain events.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said it was pleasing to see work progress on the city's long-term investment in infrastructure at Wallsend.
"The Boscawen Street Bridge replacement plays a key role in our $20.7 million commitment to addressing flooding across Wallsend through the Ironbark Creek Flood Mitigation Plan," she said.
"We've already delivered significant upgrades through the construction of the $3.3 million Tyrrell Street bridge, which will be augmented by the replacement of both the Boscawen and Nelson Street bridges, as well as planned stormwater improvement upgrades at Cowper Street Bridge.
"These upgrades are critical to ensure we properly address the issue of flooding in Wallsend and will pave the way for our planned program of traffic improvements and amenity upgrades to the Wallsend town centre, which will support businesses and residents."
Tenders for the construction of Boscawen Street Bridge replacement opened on October 8, with work scheduled to begin by mid-2023.
Detailed design of the replacement of the Nelson Street Bridge is also underway.
