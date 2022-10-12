Who's up for dumplings by the beach with a beer on a lazy Sunday afternoon?
Head to Merewether Surf Life Saving Club at 4pm on Sunday, October 23, and you'll find Suki "Sukimama" Kwon slinging her famous handmade dumplings at what looks like being a weekly event.
There will also be live music and a full bar with four beers on tap.
"At this stage it's walk-ins, no bookings, and food will be on until sold out," she said.
"I'll announce on social pages if I sell out early.
"I'll be serving everyone's faves to start with - a few types of handmade dumplings, Korean fried chicken with pickled Korean radish and, for dessert, hotteok, which are glutinous pancakes filled with hot cinnamon sugar.
"Once I settle in I envisage that I'll change the menu up a bit.
"I think it'll be a cool, summery, casual street food vibe, the perfect way to finish everyone's week."
The dumplings will be served with Sukimama sauces (choices include sticky sweet soy, creamy gochumayo and thick sesame, soy and garlic), while the Korean fried chicken will be tossed in her signature sweet tangy chilli glaze.
Kwon was instrumental in helping Newcastle restaurants and cafes remain operational during the 2020 COVID lockdowns, setting up The FOOdFIGHTERS page on Facebook to link businesses with customers.
Yellow Billy Restaurant hosted its first King's Table event on September 25 and is already busy planning its second. It's on Sunday, October 30, and is a collaboration with Earp Distilling Co. Tickets are on sale now at yellowbillyrestaurant.com.
The September 25 lunch at Piggs Peake Winery was quite an experience. It started off in the sun-drenched courtyard with Coffin Bay Pacific Oysters and saltbush mignonette cooked over coals, washed down with a delightful 2018 Cellars Can Suriol Brut Nature Cava from Spain and some expert commentary from sommelier Patrick Hester.
Guests then walked through the restaurant's kitchen garden, where we harvested a leek from the ground (Usher Tinkler's was a whopper) and tried a home-grown combination of garden leek, hazelnut and vinaigrette, accompanied by a 2022 Jilly Wines 'Banana Girl' sauvignon blanc from Orange.
Chef Sam Alexander braved the smoke to show off his beloved fire-pit shed which is used daily to cook meats and proteins.
A selection of small and large plates were shared throughout the afternoon. Stand-outs (for me) were the Spring Vegetable Salad with eshallot, mint and ricotta salata; the Yabby and Smoked Ham Hock Boil Up with baby corn, cherry tomato and blackened onion; the Wood Plank Smoked Ocean Trout with shaved fennel, petite herbs and blood orange; and the extraordinary YB Smoked Pineapple Slice.
The service was flawless, the food delicious, and the conversation loud and increasingly merry as the afternoon wore on. A memorable lunch.
A large cardboard box turned up on my doorstep last week containing five tubs of Gelatissimo. How could I resist? Decadent Chocolate, Caramel Cookie Butter, Peanut Butter Brownie and Italian Hazelnut .. and then there was the Cheesecake Swirl (with dulce de leche and buttery crumble). So, so moreish.
The good news is, you can now find these Gelatissimo tubs in Coles supermarket freezers. Gelatissimo opened its first store in Sydney in 2002 and now has 42 stores across Australia and an additional 26 overseas.
My Souk Drawer's days are unfortunately numbered in Hunter Street Mall.
Owner Christopher Sim built a reputation based on his range of dried herbs, spice blends and spices, his culinary knowledge, his nose, his palate, and his ability to curate a unique blend for customers. But unless he finds someone willing to absorb My Souk Drawer by Christmas, it will be time for him to throw in the towel, albeit reluctantly. Health concerns have also played a part in his decision.
"After eight years I have to admit defeat and accept that since 2016 the cumulative negative effects of light rail, Supercars, continuous local construction traffic disruptions, COVID and now cost of living pressures has resulted in the financial decision to pull the plug at Christmas," he said this week.
"Actually with so much impacting the business we see that simply lasting eight years has been a success not a failure.
"The greatest impact has been on our wholesale sales due to our customers being in hospitality and suffering the same pressures as us."
He would love to find a way for My Souk Drawer to survive as an additional income stream for another business. Here is Sim's pitch, and it's a heartfelt one:
"Do you have a food/hospitality business that could use another income stream? For an agreed value you could have the business lock, stock and barrel and you will get the current owner's assistance free of charge to get you up and running. If this sounds interesting have a chat in-store with Chris or send an EOI through his website, mysoukdrawer.com.au."
My Souk Drawer can be found at Shop 102, 152-160 Hunter Street Mall, Newcastle. Spread the word.
Outspoken chef Colin Fassnidge lifts the lid on restaurants flirting with failure in the new series Kitchen Nightmares Australia, which premieres at 7.30pm tonight on Channel 7 and 7plus.
Visiting a different struggling restaurant each week, Fassnidge will uncover why these establishments are on the brink of collapse before relaunching them in just five days.
"It was a real eye-opener to see people who have abandoned all hygiene and safety standards, and still think it is okay to operate and serve food to the public. It is f- - - ing disgusting," Fassnidge said. "I couldn't really censor myself. What we uncover is going to be quite shocking."
Fassnidge is no stranger to the Hunter Region, having hosted several Hunter Culinary Association Food Fight events over the years.
