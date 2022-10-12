Newcastle Herald
Sukimama dumplings at Merewether Beach pop-up | Food Bites

By Lisa Rockman
October 12 2022 - 2:30am
Suki Kwon is taking over Merewether Surf Life Saving Club on Sundays, starting on October 23. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Who's up for dumplings by the beach with a beer on a lazy Sunday afternoon?

