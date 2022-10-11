"I would say leave your dream degree as your first preference, even if you don't think you're going to get the ATAR there are so many different pathways into the university that you might not even know about that you might be eligible for. Try your hardest, but your ATAR is not the end of the world and no matter how you get into uni, you're not going to be behind, it's not a race to finish a degree and get out into the workforce... the ATAR is just one tiny piece of the puzzle of university and there are so many more pathways and options now than even when we were finishing. The second you start university your ATAR is void currency, it doesn't get spoken about."

