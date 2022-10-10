A TAMWORTH man will have to pay hundreds of dollars in fines and be on his best behaviour after police seized a replica pistol and other weapons during a vehicle stop.
Blake Jylah Craig fronted sentencing in Muswellbrook Local Court after pleading guilty to four firearms offences.
Magistrate John Chicken handed the 25-year-old a 12-month good behaviour order for possessing an unauthorised pistol.
Craig was fined $250 each for charges of possessing an unregistered pistol; and acquiring an unregistered pistol.
He was spared any penalty for the offence of not keeping a firearm safely.
Craig spent a night behind bars after his arrest last week but was granted strict conditional bail in court.
Highway patrol officers intercepted a Mitsubishi Lancer driving along Haydon Street in Muswellbrook about 10.40am on September 29.
They pulled the car over at a Sydney Street service station.
Officers spoke with Craig and his passenger - a woman - inside the car, who were both from Tamworth.
Police claim the driver tested positive for cannabis in a roadside drug test, and when officers smelt the drug in the car, searched the Lancer.
Inside, they found what they claim is 11.8g of cannabis, two hunting knives, a homemade baton and the replica Glock 17 pistol.
The pair were arrested and taken to Muswellbrook Police Station for questioning.
The passenger had weapons and drug charges levelled against them and will front court for the first time next month.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
