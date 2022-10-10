AUSTRALIAN Bloodstock director Luke Murrell admits Sydney may trump Melbourne next spring, but for now it's full steam ahead across both carnivals with the Hunter-based syndicators chasing races collectively worth almost $30 million.
Traditional targets of Caulfield Cup ($5m), Cox Plate ($5m) and Melbourne Cup ($8m) remain within reach for the likes of Gold Trip and Top Ranked in Victoria during the next three weeks.
However, closer to home The Kosciusko ($2m) and Hot Danish ($500,000) are lined up at Randwick respectively for Anethole and new runner Night Of Romance.
Murrell also has his eyes on the Geelong Cup ($500,000), Victoria Derby ($2m), Coolmore Stud Stakes ($2m) and Mackinnon Stakes ($3m) over upcoming meetings down south.
But the lucrative nature of The Everest ($15m), Golden Eagle ($10m) and inaugural Big Dance ($2m), although Australian Bloodstock aren't entered in 2022, also makes Sydney appealing down the track at this time of year.
"It does open up a lot of options. I know going forward we're probably going to look to target Sydney even more so than Melbourne next year, just with all the options that have come about," Murrell told the Newcastle Herald.
"There's a lot more to take your interest. It's not just the one peak sort of focus anymore. There's real competition and good horses everywhere."
Murrell confirmed on Monday that group 1 runner Gold Trip, trained by Ciaron Maher and Dave Eustace, would opt for Saturday's Caulfield Cup (2400 metres) rather than Cox Plate (2040m) the following weekend.
It will be the French import's last hit out before the Melbourne Cup at Flemington (3200m) on November 1, having been controversially sidelined by stewards 12 months ago.
"Gold Trip in the Caulfield Cup. Probably thinking we're going to put him onto the Melbourne Cup," Murrell said.
"He ran fourth in an Arc [Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe] over this distance. It looks like he's going to get a wet track and it was really wet when he ran in the Arc as well. So there's a few things there to give him some ticks and he's had a look at Caulfield now.
"He's been going ok but there's not that much difference between him and the favourite [Smokin' Romans] because they're trained in the same camp. We're still thinking we're a winning chance."
Top Ranked, fresh from a dead heat in the group 1 Epsom, is paying $13 on TAB fixed odds for the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley on October 22. UK import Rodrigo Diaz likely vies for a Melbourne Cup spot in the group 3 Geelong Cup (2400m) next Wednesday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
