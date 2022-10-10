Newcastle Herald
Athletics: Merewether wheelchair racer Christie Dawes clocks back-to-back top-10 marathon finishes in London, Chicago

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
October 10 2022 - 10:00pm
Christie Dawes. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

MEREWETHER wheelchair athlete Christie Dawes will head to New York full of confidence following back-to-back top-10 marathon finishes.

