MEREWETHER wheelchair athlete Christie Dawes will head to New York full of confidence following back-to-back top-10 marathon finishes.
The seven-time Paralympian came sixth in Chicago on Monday (AEST) to better her 10th placing from London last week.
"Happy to be on the improve. I am grateful to have the strongest and best group of women to race with. Bring on NY [November 7]," Dawes posted on social media.
The experienced campaigner recorded a time of one hour, 50 minutes and two seconds (1:50.02) in Chicago. She stopped the clock at 1:47:33 in London on October 2, with only 0.06s splitting eight athletes.
Dawes was unable to compete in Berlin last month after her race chair became lost in transit and didn't arrive in time for the event on September 25.
Meanwhile, Merewether's Rose Davies (1:14:04) was second behind Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jess Stenson (1:12:22) in the recent Melbourne Half Marathon.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
