Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Hunter Innovation Festival celebrates a unique region and its brilliant people

By Sam Mella
October 12 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the Janus electric trucks that will be on display in Wheeler Place, Newcastle, as part of the Hunter Innovation Festival.

Celebrating our innovators in the Hunter means celebrating people and organisations because the region has long been a home of innovation - manufacturing, farming, mining and today in energy and the clean tech transition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.