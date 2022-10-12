Celebrating our innovators in the Hunter means celebrating people and organisations because the region has long been a home of innovation - manufacturing, farming, mining and today in energy and the clean tech transition.
At the Hunter Innovation Festival, which is being held on Wednesday at Newcastle City Hall, we're doing more than celebrating smart people and their brilliant ideas.
We are celebrating what's special about our region that brings this remarkable mix of talent and creativity, manufacturing know-how and business foundations together to nurture great ideas into new products and new ways of working.
Over the past 20 years, Hunter-generated innovations are powering homes and businesses in cities and remote communities, re-engineering mine sites and re-inventing the electricity grid Australia-wide.
The theme for this year's festival is Now to Next: Connecting to the Innovation Ecosystem. The theme recognises a change in Australia, and around the world, as we take on the big challenges to transition to a zero-emissions future. Innovators in the Hunter are tackling some of the thorniest problems.
For example, 3ME Technologies in Cardiff is working to electrify some of the toughest vehicles that work in the hardest environments - in underground mines and as part of our national defence program. 3ME started their journey with an electric all-terrain buggy. Five years on, their patented Bladevolt batteries have scaled to electrify the Australian Army's Bushmaster, and the Trivev - a vehicle used deep underground. Electric vehicles offer a safer environment in the enclosed underground space - with no emissions to pollute the air.
3ME's Bladevolt technology was recognised on the global stage alongside Ampcontrol when these Hunter-grown companies were among eight winners of the Global Charge-on Innovation Challenge to electrify mining. This is a big deal when you consider the calibre of some of the other winners - global giants like Siemens, ABB, Hitachi and Shell.
One of Ampcontrol's successful collaborations is with another Aussie company, Tritium, to develop an ultra-fast recharging station for autonomous trucks on mine sites that improve safety. Ampcontrol was named one of Australia's top 100 Innovators by The Australian last year their battery-powered underground man carrier is part of the festival showcase.
Janus Electric have mastered the amazing electrification of a Western Star 4800 truck. The electrification ecosystem is an exciting vision for energy independence for trucking. Powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, the batteries can be exchanged at Charge and Change Stations in just four minutes.
MGA Thermal, a company with its roots in the PhD program at the University of Newcastle, has created bricks made from recycled materials that act both as a thermal and energy storage. They have the potential to replace gas in manufacturing processes and coal in thermal power plants. They play a major role in decarbonisation worldwide by enabling the repurposing of fossil fuel infrastructure. MGA's thermal bricks are now made in Tomago and have already been exported to the US.
The team from Energy Renaissance will also be at the festival. ER is a lithium-ion battery manufacturer, passionate about on-shore manufacturing. They aim to capture a full Australian supply chain and leverage Australia's critical mineral advantage.
Newcomer Energy Internet Corporation will be there demonstrating long-term energy storage using compressed air, and like Energy Renaissance, intend to embrace local supply chains and manufacture locally.
SwitchDin is another Hunter cleantech success story. Founded in 2014 by local Dr Andrew Mears, SwitchDin is smoothing the transition towards a clean, distributed energy system.
SwitchDin counts some of Australia's largest energy companies among its clients, and aims to bring its expertise and technology to help make the Hunter a hub for renewable-powered industry.
These are just a few of the many stories of imagination, grit, courage, vulnerability and risk that will be at the festival today. It's the spirit of the Hunter. The Hunter Innovation Festival is a collaboration to bring people together to connect, to inspire each other, to learn, share and to forge new partnerships.
Beyond Zero Emissions is keen to highlight how our region is leading Australia in the journey towards a prosperous zero-emissions future.
The Hunter has long been an energy powerhouse for NSW and an export hub for the world.
These strengths are the foundation on which it is building its success for the future.
The Hunter is moving Australia from now to next.
