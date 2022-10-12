MGA Thermal, a company with its roots in the PhD program at the University of Newcastle, has created bricks made from recycled materials that act both as a thermal and energy storage. They have the potential to replace gas in manufacturing processes and coal in thermal power plants. They play a major role in decarbonisation worldwide by enabling the repurposing of fossil fuel infrastructure. MGA's thermal bricks are now made in Tomago and have already been exported to the US.