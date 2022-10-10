Newcastle Herald
Steel bollards in crash that killed teenager posed "significant hazard", lawyers say

Updated October 11 2022 - 7:10am, first published October 10 2022 - 4:00am
The concrete bollards in the middle of HEZ Drive. Lawyers for the teenage driver who caused the crash said the bollards represented "a very significant hazard".

A teenage driver was speeding and driving in the middle of the road when he caused a crash that killed another teenager in the Hunter Economic Zone last year.

