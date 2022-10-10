FARMERS have been warned to move livestock to higher ground and monitor pumps in low-lying areas across the Hunter as river levels rise.
People living along the Hunter, Paterson and Williams rivers, as well as at Hinton, Woodville, Wallalong, Osterley, Raymond Terrace, Eagleton and Seaham are advised to continue to monitor the situation in their area.
While the rain has eased and river heights are beginning to fall further upstream, it's expected the rise in river levels downstream will be short-lived as the water flows through.
But, the situation could change quickly with more wet weather along the Hunter River catchment.
State Emergency Services have urged farmers in low-lying areas to watch the situation closely and to not enter flood water.
Minor flooding is also possible for Singleton and Maitland today, with heavy rainfall in the Hunter River catchment across the weekend causing stream rises at a number of locations.
The Wollombi Brook at Bulga was nearing a peak of 3.54 metres on Monday morning and is likely to remain above the minor flood level into Tuesday, while river levels are rising downstream at Singleton and Maitland.
The Hunter River at Singleton could reach the minor flood level at 10 metres on Monday evening.
At Belmore Bridge near Maitland, it may exceed the minor flood level of 5.9 metres on Monday afternoon, and up to 6.5 metres late on Tuesday.
The public has been urged to stay out of rising water, move vehicles under cover and avoid driving through flood water.
In life-threatening emergencies call Triple Zero (000).
People who require rescue can call the NSW SES on 132 500.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
