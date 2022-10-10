Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Maitland, Newcastle, Singleton flood warning: farmers urged to monitor flood waters and keep up-to-date with conditions as river levels rise

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated October 10 2022 - 4:12am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WEATHER - Tahlia Osborn, 6, and Dallas, 8, at the family farm at Pitnacree, Maitland. Picture by Marina Neil.

FARMERS have been warned to move livestock to higher ground and monitor pumps in low-lying areas across the Hunter as river levels rise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.