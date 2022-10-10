Dam, there's hope 'for a remarkable legacy'

I HAVE an ongoing concern regarding issues often raised by ratepayers over serious issues regarding Newcastle Council and decisions that affect our community. The list is quite expansive and has grown over recent months. These concerns are always answered in the same way - "a council spokesperson said". I'm not sure about the rest of you ratepayers but I didn't see these people listed on the ballot paper during the council election. It makes one wonder what decisions and responsibilities councillors are in total agreement with and willing to stand by in the public arena.