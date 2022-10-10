Dam, there's hope 'for a remarkable legacy'

Generations of Whitebridge High students have commuted across the spillway of the old Burwood Colliery dam, a convenient shortcut to the Fernleigh Track.
When Lake Macquarie City Council laid out options for the long overdue shared path connecting to Charlestown, this crucial route eastward from Whitebridge High was excluded for public deliberation, ('Path forward for Fernleigh', Herald 22/7).
Instead, the council's proposal deviates at a right angle from the Kaleen Street/Flora Close alignment and crosses 31 private driveways heading south along Lonus Avenue.
They ignored the possibility of crossing Lonus Avenue on to a gently graded path traversing the western embankment of the old colliery reservoir with a bridge at its southern narrows.
Much safer, mostly shaded and providing a spectacular journey highlight.
Since council signalled their commitment to building the path along Lonus Avenue, Transport for NSW has indicated they are readying their "redundant" land opposite Whitebridge High for sale.
There is still time. Crown Lands acknowledges the public liability risk in allowing children to cross a dam spillway and some sort of bridge needs to be constructed.
With cooperation from all stakeholders there is potential for a remarkable legacy.
The first priority in constructing the Charlestown to coast shared path needs to be the direct connection of Whitebridge High to the Fernleigh Track, currently the biggest impediment for children riding or walking to this school.
I SEE Rob Stokes is already pitching sales opportunities at Broadmeadow's 'Hunter Park' to the Property Council and the Hunter and Central Coast Development Corporation is busy preparing a business case for the NSW government.
But it is all behind closed doors, and the community has had no opportunity to see the basis of the government's intentions.
We've glimpsed several published drawings and even a fly-through video, but they are all different, and none have lasted beyond the media release they came with.
The only officially issued concept plan is the outdated 2017 Venues NSW document that doesn't even include any residential development.
We are getting a whole new suburb on public land in inner-city Newcastle with up to 7000 new residents, depending on which 'concept' you choose to believe.
And that doesn't include the potential re-development of the old Broadmeadow railway yards, the pending Newcastle Council Broadmeadow master plan, and the already booming residential area along Brunker Road. This is a big deal.
If planned by Venues NSW and property developers, we'll get another precinct of privately developed concrete apartment blocks and expensive facilities only suitable for large commercial events.
But, if connected by an active transport network, fast-broadband, and renewable electricity, with medium density mixed and affordable housing, green spaces, and publicly owned entertainment and sporting venues, this could transform our city.
It's what the community wants, but nobody has asked us. It's well past time that they did.
I PREFER to see myself as a positive person, however ... rant commence.
What is with all the purple e-bikes scattered around Lake Macquarie?
I am all for such urban strategies, having seen how effective they are in large city CBD environments, such as a recent trip to San Francisco.
But in a sprawling city like Lake Macquarie with no CBD or centre, it seems that these e-bikes are being left in ones and two scattered everywhere, and for days at a time, upright, or laying on the ground, like some piece of discarded rubbish.
One only has to look at the success of the e-bikes in Newcastle, now relegated to a rusting history to perhaps see the unintended future of Lake Macquarie.
Good concept, however not in its present state for Lake Macquarie. Rant over.
I FIND your letter, Tony Morley, ('Change in outlook', Letters 8/10), and your judgements quite disturbing.
Years ago I was told that most people, on meeting new people, judge them on their job, their address and the car they drive; something I have never done. You appear to have stopped at suburb. As a new resident of the East End I haven't yet met anyone who hasn't worked hard to afford to live where they live.
I was born in Mayfield, but work took me to Sydney eventually, and when I returned I lived in Mayfield and Waratah and yes I know Union Lane well as I lived in Prince Street, Waratah, and our backyard backed on to the railway line.
My mum had reared four children alone in a two-bedroom house in Maryville, so I don't know privilege at all.
It is said that opinions are like bums, everyone has one and that is perhaps as it should be but once made public we all have to suffer the consequences as I have done many times in the past. I do know that once you stick your head above the water to give an opinion there can be consequences. Many will disagree with you as I do.
I don't know where all these whinging old people are that you speak of, Mr Morley, as my elderly friends and neighbours are bright, positive people respectful of other people's right to live a peaceful and happy life.
You speak of a lost time where there was community spirit. Well, I found it alive and well in Mayfield, Waratah, Carrington, Maryville and Wickham and I have found it again in the East End. It's still there in many Newcastle suburbs, you just need to pack away your prejudices and look around.
Incidentally I am a member of Carrington Bowling Club, but I'm unsure how you connected the dots from old whingers to bowling clubs.
AUSTRALIA has a ban on nuclear energy for a reason: there are health and safety implications associated with nuclear waste.
Although it is laudable that the coalition now shows some understanding that Australians want to exit fossil fuels, nuclear power is not the answer ("Nuclear pushback against Senate bill", Newcastle Herald, 6/10).
Aside from safety concerns, the costs associated with nuclear power are prohibitive, uranium mining has environmental contamination impacts, and uranium is a finite resource. When renewable options like wind, solar, and hydro power are available, why waste time and resources pursuing an expensive alternative?
Although it is understandable that the Coalition want to provide a point of difference, on climate and energy, they need to follow overwhelming public sentiment and support a fair, safe, and equitable transformation toward renewable energy.
SCOTT Neylan, (Short Takes 8/10), says the Newcastle 500 is a great promotion of Newcastle. I'd like to see some tourism statistics that show how many visitors come to Newcastle (other than during the event) because of seeing the 500 on TV. Years ago I followed the F1 watching every race, but never did I think I would like to visit any of the locations. I was watching the race, not the scenery.
SOMEHOW I don't think the tax cuts promised by the Labor government at the last election will be honoured. Even though we are a trillion dollars in debt, Albo and co have just given some 800,000 welfare recipients a pay rise rather than make them get paid employment. It always falls back to those in work to pay for those who choose not to work. The system is broken. Labor has always been a social team. The term "we are all in this together" doesn't mean much to some people. We can stop the import of foreign workers if some welfare recipients got a job.
I'M not sure whether I'd make the cut Stan Keifer, but I have to admit I'm surprised the editor printed your suggestion of a get-together for this page's most frequent commentators. Surely the thought of 20 of this region's most opinionated individuals in the same place at the same time without the power to edit our opinions would give "Ed" nightmares.
I HAVE an ongoing concern regarding issues often raised by ratepayers over serious issues regarding Newcastle Council and decisions that affect our community. The list is quite expansive and has grown over recent months. These concerns are always answered in the same way - "a council spokesperson said". I'm not sure about the rest of you ratepayers but I didn't see these people listed on the ballot paper during the council election. It makes one wonder what decisions and responsibilities councillors are in total agreement with and willing to stand by in the public arena.
JOHN Arnold, (Short Takes 6/10), suggests there is no evidence of a God. Mediumship has truth to it, so people who believe in the unseen have their faith justified.
IN the past week there have been two cricket matches between Australia and the West Indies. Cricket Australia, please explain why these matches have not been on free-to-air TV. Once again you are depriving much of the population, probably because of some deal that you have done. Shame on you, shame!
