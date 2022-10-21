Can Bellriver do it again?

Baxco doubles its chances Advertising Feature

Baxco Homes is a double finalist in the 2022 HIA-CSR Hunter Housing Awards.



Baxco Homes owner/builder James Perry said entering the awards has been a big thing for him and his small team of three.



"Being a small local builder, we believe it will really get our name out there and possibly put us on the map of being up there with the other bigger builders.



One of two Baxco homes chosen as a finalist in the 2022 HIA-CSR Housing Awards.

"We are a small team, but we work so well together, and we turn over houses quicker than most builders.



"We entered two very different styles of houses and to receive finalists spots for both is an achievement in itself and for which we are so very grateful for.



"We plan to return next year with something even bigger and better to enter."

Most of Baxco's builds are custom design plans. Clients work with James and designer Steve Davis to ensure their dream home is realised.



"Nothing is to hard for Steve as where there's a will, there's a way and he always has a way," James said.



"When our clients feel stumped about a potential roadblock with their plan, Steve always finds a way around it.



"We find the custom design avenue more personal and throughout the process we really get to know each and every one of our clients. Our clientele aren't just numbers to us, they become part of the Baxco family and what we tell you at the beginning we must deliver at the end."



Baxco's clientele is brought by word of mouth. "If we build a house for a client, we end up signing at least two or three of their friends or people they know of," James said.



"When we start a new build in a new estate, we end up signing another two or three clients who have land in the same estate due to our build time frames and efficiency.



"The only marketing type campaign we run is called our 'Floor Plan Friday Release'. Steve designs a brand-new floor plan each week for me to release every Friday night to our socials being Facebook and Instagram. We find this engages a lot of new clients too as well as showcasing what we can build."



Baxco started as a hobby for James. "I love building houses and I love challenge. I was building houses for myself, friends and family and then one day I just decided to put myself out there."



Baxco - named after two dogs James once owned Baxter and Coco - began in 2018.

"Baxco has been on one great journey and all I can say is that it is up and up from here on out.