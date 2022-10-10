Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Drug reform in the West is part of a 'culture war' change between progressives and conservatives

By Editorial
October 10 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian push to follow US cannabis law reform

DAMON Cronshaw's report in yesterday's Newcastle Herald noting a substantial fall in Hunter region cannabis convictions asked whether the rise of medical marijuana had some role to play in the decline, and noted last week's move by US President Joe Biden to pardon all those convicted for possession of cannabis under federal law.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.