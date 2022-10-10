A NEW preschool in Belmont, on the verge of opening, has been damaged by fire on Monday.
NSW Fire and Rescue crews were called to the Creations Education Academy Belmont on George Street just before 10am to reports of a building fire.
The blaze started in a cupboard before it spread to the building's roof cavity. Fire fighters worked to ensure the flames remained contained, with several other businesses neighbouring the premises put on alert. The street was closed to traffic and thick smoke was seen billowing from the site for about an hour.
The fire was isolated and brought under control, before the site was handed back over to its owners. The cause of the fire will now be investigated, but is not believed to be suspicious.
While no children were attending the preschool at the time of the blaze, it is understood there were staff inside the building. They safely evacuated the premises and no one was injured during the incident.
The preschool, set to open this month, was recently refurbished and rebranded after the building had previously been used as a daycare centre. According to the Creations Education Academy social media feed, Monday was meant to mark the start of orientation week and site tours for children enrolled to start at the centre.
Newcastle Herald has contacted the academy for comment.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
