NPL soccer: Eagles sign Jacob Pepper, as Jeremy Brockie moves on

EDGEWORTH Eagles will trade one former A-League veteran for another after signing Jacob Pepper for next season, while parting company with Jeremy Brockie.
Pepper, the former Jets, Western Sydney and Brisbane Roar midfielder, will complete an emotional homecoming, having played juniors with the Eagles.
The 30-year-old returned to the Northern NSW NPL this season with Cooks Hill United, after an A-League career spanning a decade and 149 games, as well as a brief stint with Indonesian club Madura United.
Brockie, who played alongside Pepper at the Jets, has spent the past two seasons commuting from his home in Townsville to play for Edgeworth.
He won the competition's player-of-the-year and Golden Boot awards in 2021, but the 35-year-old striker has decided he has spent enough time in transit to and from North Queensland and will instead focus on his junior-coaching academy.
Eagles coach Peter McGuinness said Brockie's commitment had been "out of this world" and he would be fondly remembered by all involved with the club.
He was confident Pepper would be "just what we need" after the Eagles missed out on the finals this season.
"He's a great signing for us," McGuinness said.
"With the group we've got there, he'll add a lot of experience and stability.
"He's come from a full-time environment, and being able to share his knowledge will help us immensely."
