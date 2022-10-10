Newcastle Herald
Gary Harley's Newcastle racing preview: Rising star So Dazzling looms on horizon

By Gary Harley
Updated October 10 2022 - 8:31am, first published 8:29am
Randwick filly So Dazzling, equal favourite for next month's Group 1 VRC Oaks, will have her third race start at the Newcastle Jockey Club's race meeting on Tuesday.

