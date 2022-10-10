Gary Harley's Newcastle racing preview: Rising star So Dazzling looms on horizon

Randwick filly So Dazzling, equal favourite for next month's Group 1 VRC Oaks, will have her third race start at the Newcastle Jockey Club's race meeting on Tuesday.
Former Kiwi, and champion trainer of three-year-old fillies, John Sargent prepares So Dazzling, which contests the final event on Tuesday - the Benchmark 64 Handicap (1880 metres).
Sargent has previously won the AJC Oaks, VRC Oaks, Queensland Oaks and New Zealand Oaks.
So Dazzling, a daughter of top sire So You Think, has had only two race starts. She flew home from the tail of the field in a Warwick Farm three-year-old maiden over 1400m on debut on August 31. The filly was a $101 chance that day and was beaten less than two lengths, with Damien Oliver in the saddle.
"She is a very good filly, and similar in ability to my previous Oaks winners," Sargent said.
"This filly will stay all day ... Tuesday's race fits nicely with the big track and tough run home, and she loves a wet track."
Willie Pike will ride Sargent's three runners on Tuesday.
His colt Perfect Thought will be hard to beat in the Allied Moving Services Midway Benchmark 68 Handicap (1500m). Sargent's other runner, Spiritchaser, resumes from a spell in the opening event, the Three-Year-Old Maiden Handicap (900m).
Kris Lees has accepted with 10 of his team for Tuesday's meeting. Jason Collett will ride the majority of the Lees Racing runners, including the three gallopers best fancied in early markets.
