Racing: Scone trainer Brett Cavanough reports concerns about The Kosciuszko runner, 2020 champion It's Me

By Josh Callinan
Updated October 10 2022 - 9:49am, first published 9:30am
Racing: Scone trainer reports concerns about Kosciuszko runner It's Me

The Kosciuszko runner It's Me will continue being monitored this week and will require a Racing NSW veterinery inspection before Saturday's $2 million feature at Randwick after Scone trainer Brett Cavanough reported issues to stewards.

