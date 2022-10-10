Racing: Scone trainer reports concerns about Kosciuszko runner It's Me

The Kosciuszko runner It's Me will continue being monitored this week and will require a Racing NSW veterinery inspection before Saturday's $2 million feature at Randwick after Scone trainer Brett Cavanough reported issues to stewards.
The six-year-old mare, which won the same race in 2020, has been cleared of serious injury but was being treated for either a foot abscess or stone bruise.
Racing NSW released a statement on Monday night with Cavanough adding that It's Me "hasn't missed any work at this stage" and he'll keep stewards updated about the "progress of the lameness" on the off fore foot.
It's Me was paying $5 on TAB fixed odds, just shy of favourite Front Page ($4.50).
Cavanough also has Fender in The Kosciuszko alongside fellow Scone trainers Cameron Crockett (Commando Hunt) and Rod Northam (Spiranac).
Newcastle will host a meeting on Tuesday.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.