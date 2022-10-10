Newcastle Herald
Melbourne airport chaos delays Newcastle Airport flights: security breach

By Mibenge Nsenduluka
Updated October 10 2022 - 9:49pm, first published 9:00pm
Qantas has apologised to customers as passengers at Melbourne Airport are re-screened. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

Federal police have shut down a section of the Melbourne Airport terminal and ordered passengers from a plane ready for take-off after an apparent security breach.

