Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Peter Counsell to give talk about Everest Marathon at South Newcastle Rugby League Club in Merewether

By Damon Cronshaw
October 12 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Peter Counsell heard that a marathon existed on Mount Everest, he thought "gee that'd be good to do".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.