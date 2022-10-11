Newcastle Herald
Origin Energy 'watching market' on 2025 Eraring closure as Alinta Energy flags 35 per cent electricity price increases

Ian Kirkwood
Ian Kirkwood
October 11 2022 - 9:30am
Uncertainty over Eraring's future is just one small piece of Australia's energy crisis.

ORIGIN Energy is looking again at its proposed 2025 closure of Eraring power station, according to comments reported from the same energy summit that saw rival Alinta Energy predict power price increases of at least 35 per cent next year.

