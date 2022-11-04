Going above and beyond Advertising Feature

Len Pro Building's winning entry in Custom Built Home $1m-$1.5m. Picture by Joshua Hogan Photography

Our homes are tailored specifically for each build. - Len Pro Building Managing Director Lance Lennard

Len Pro Building is an award-winning, family- run business providing high- quality building services in Pokolbin and surrounding areas.

Managing Director and senior builder Lance Lennard and his team are extremely proud to be recognised at this year's awards.

"We feel extremely privileged to be acknowledged among a strong competition of builders," Lance said. "It's great to know the detail and care we put into each individual custom project is recognised as one of the Hunter's best."



The winning residence in Cessnock has striking details in the external elements with various James Hardie cladding products. A monochrome palette paired with angular lines and shapes make it an eye-catching project from the get-go. It is beautifully oriented to capture natural light and connect with the outdoors.



Internally the client's selections were all high-end with a focus on modern finishes, creating a sophisticated and seamless feel overall.

"We would like to make a special mention to our wonderful client who gave her full trust to our team," Lance said. "She was a great asset with her background knowledge in real estate.



"The team at Sarah Waller Architecture brought our client's vision to life with innovation and incredible attention to detail, and Joshua Hogan Photography captured the personality of this build perfectly.



"We would also like to thank our team of contractors and suppliers; we couldn't have made this a winning build without their hard work."

Len Pro Building's bespoke homes are unique and original to each client. "We are not a volume builder," Lance said. "Our homes are original and tailored specifically for each build. Every aspect is designed in partnership with our clients, our design team take their ideas and lifestyle to design a custom home.

"We like to work with clients who are very particular and detailed in their needs for their luxury project, with high expectations."

Lance has been in the building industry for more than 20 years and has developed a reputation based on trust and quality of work.



"We have a dedicated team of suppliers and trades who work closely with us," Lance said.

