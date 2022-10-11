COVID-19 health survey: Hunter cancer outpatients rate care 'good'

BHI chief executive Dr Diane Watson said reassuringly, patients were overwhelmingly positive about the care they received in outpatient cancer clinics during the pandemic. In that context, the survey asked patients about their experiences of virtual care appointments (over the telephone or by video call). Key findings included that almost all patients (95 per cent) said virtual treatment helped them, and more than eight in 10 (84 per cent) said they would use virtual care again.