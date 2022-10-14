Darby Street Party 10am to 8pm, Darby Street, Newcastle. Entertainment, live music, a pop-up bar, food stalls, community group performances and more. Free, all welcome.
Lakeside Markets 8am to 2pm, Ken Lambkin Foreshore Reserve, Belmont South.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Pokolbin.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Warners Bay Markets 9am to 2pm, Warners Bay Foreshore.
Boolaroo Uniting Church Garage Clearance Sale 8.30am to 1pm, 53 Main Road, Boolaroo.
Newcastle Studio M Open House 10am to 1pm, Metricon Studio M, 27 Donald Street, Hamilton.
Dragon Boat Naming - Hunter River Dragon Boat Club 8am, Queen's Wharf, Morpeth.
Newcastle Museum Shralp; Sea Monsters: Prehistoric ocean predators.
Van Gogh Alive 32 Wharf Road, Newcastle.
Annual Sale - The Hunter District Bromeliad Society 11am to 3pm, Hunter Botanic Gardens, Pacific Highway, Heatherbrae.
Music of the Guns Concert 5.30pm to 7.30pm, Fort Scratchley, Newcastle. Featuring The Australian Army Band Newcastle and the Waratah Brass Band.
2022 Late Spring Orchid Show - Australasian Native Orchid Society Newcastle Group 10am to 5pm, Windale-Gateshead Bowling Club, 2a Lake Street, Windale (and 10am to 3pm Sunday).
Wallsend Women's Children's Refuge Market Day 9am to 3pm, 9 Perks Street, Wallsend.
Maitland Church Street Spring Fair 10am to 3pm, St Mary's Church and Grossmann and Brough Houses. Children's games, roving puppeteers, old-fashioned cake and preserve stalls, refreshments in the gardens, displays, prizes for the best-dressed '50s or '60s outfit.
Crystalspirit Psychic Expo 10am to 4pm, East Maitland Scout Group, 9 Park Street, East Maitland (and Sunday).
Roller Derby - Fort Smashleys vs Harbour Hellcats 6.30pm, Newcastle Showground Exhibition Centre.
Art Walk and Pride by Night 11am to 1pm: Explore public artworks at Warners Bay Foreshore by collecting your art booklet at the markets then walking to the sculptures to claim your stickers. 2pm to 4pm: Pride Festival Celebration with three artmaking stations. 2pm to 4pm: Lake Macquarie 80s Rainbow Family Bike Ride, Speers Point Park. 4pm to 9pm: Pride by Night in the Park and Homegrown Markets Newcastle Pride Fair Day.
A-League Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory 5pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow.
Jersey Boys - Presented by The Very Popular Theatre Company 2pm and 7.30pm, Civic Theatre Newcastle.
Disney's The Aristocats Kids 2pm and 6.30pm, Young People's Theatre, Lindsay Street, Hamilton.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Newcastle Record and CD Fair 9am to 3pm, Uniting Church Hall, Beaumont Street, Hamilton.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Adamstown Lions Club Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Family Fun Day Noon to 3pm, Jewells Tavern. Face painting, balloon twisting, petting zoo.
Singleton Edible Garden Trail 10am to 4pm, nine gardens around Singleton. Organised by Singleton Slow Food. Tickets and information at trybooking.com.
MAP mima presents: La Traviata with Opera Hunter 3pm, Multi-Arts Pavilion, mima in Speers Point Park.
Bec Melrose: Absolute Goose 7.30pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Let's Blend - Newcastle Pride Gin Blending Class 4pm, Earp Distilling Co, Carrington. Bookings essential.
Over The Bridge Festival Saturday, 1pm, Carrington Bowling Club. Jones the Cat, Lachlan X Morris, Piper Butcher and Liquid Zoo.
Grapevine Gathering Saturday, noon, Hope Estate, Pokolbin. The Kooks, Peking Duk, Ball Park Music, The Veronicas and more.
Montaigne Saturday, 7pm, The Cambridge Hotel.
