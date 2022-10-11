Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Horse racing: Boom apprentice starts big week on right note in Newcastle

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
October 11 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In-form apprentice jockey Dylan Gibbons. Picture by Adam McLean

BOOM Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons started what shapes as a big week on a positive note in Newcastle on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.