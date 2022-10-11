BOOM Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons started what shapes as a big week on a positive note in Newcastle on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old enhanced his ever-growing reputation with a brilliant ride aboard the Bjorn Baker-trained Laroupe ($2.30) to win the three-year-old maiden handicap at Broadmeadow.
Gibbons let Laroupe stride straight to the front from the barrier. Willy Pike moved up on the outside on Spirit Chaser and it became a two-horse race from the time they went 50 metres.
Sprit Chaser appeared set to power home, but Gibbons summoned another effort to win by half a length.
"It was probably a better win than it looked," Gibbons said. "When I said go, I thought she was going to explode but it took her a while to wind up. The most pleasing part was she really fought the second horse off and did her best bit late."
Gibbons, who has 21.5 wins for the new season, has eight rides at The Everest Meeting at Randwick on Saturday.
He doesn't have a mount in the $15m feature race or the $2m Kosciuszko but the remainder of the card are either group or listed races.
The in-form hoop had been booked to steer the Cody Morgan-trained Edit in The Kosciuszko - the world's richest race for country-trained horses - however it was scratched after sustaining an injury to its off fore tendon late last month.
"I'm getting good rides and things are going my way," Gibbons said.
Gibbons has three rides for Baker on Saturday, two for his boss, leading Newcastle trainer, Kris Lees, two for Anthony Cummings and one for Matt Smith.
"It always helps when you are riding well going into them," Gibbons said. "You just make sure you back yourself fully.
"Fun Fact is a last-start winner in a listed race and he goes to a St Ledger. Esti Feny is in a Craven Plate and was taking on Group One races last time in."
Smith dominated the Newcastle meeting on Tuesday with three winners, to go with one for the stable in Goulburn.
The Warwick Farm trainer won the Class 1 Handicap (1300m) with Mediaro ($8.50).
He backed up a race later when $3.20 favourite Floating (Keagan Latham) powered down the outside win the our-year-old maiden plate (1300m).
Miracle Spin (Blake Spriggs) completed the treble with an impressive victory in the Benchmark 64 Handicap (1880m).
Spriggs, a former gun Newcastle apprentice now based in Sydney, was in a traffic jam at the top of the straight.
"He travelled really well but at the 500m I had to get him off balance and do a bit of a right-angle turn to get out," Spriggs said.
"He handled it well and I was very impressed with his staying ability late.
"He is lovely horse, but a bit funny to ride. You have to know him. I have got on with him since day one."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
